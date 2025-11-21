Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Bill Clinton and Wife Hillary Ordered to Testify in Connection to Late Pedophile's Trafficking Scheme
Nov. 21 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have been ordered to appear for depositions in front of the House Oversight Committee.
The former president and first lady must provide sworn out-of-court witness testimonies next month amid the House's ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.
Rep. James Comer initially subpoenaed the Clintons on August 5, asking them to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein.
In a November 3 response from the Clintons' attorney, however, the lawyer requested his clients simply provide a "written proffer of what little information" they claim to have.
"Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight," Comer declared.
Bill Clinton and Wife Hillary 'Maintained Relationships' With Jeffrey Epstein
The Republican chairman continued, "Additionally, your suggestion that your clients' testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee's investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons' respective official duties, misses the Committee's point."
"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee," Comer added, referring to the late pedophile's convicted and imprisoned co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Bill Clinton's Lawyer Called Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes 'Abhorent'
Comer ordered Bill to appear for his deposition at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 17, while Hillary's is scheduled for 10 a.m. the very next day.
In a prior response to the House Oversight Committee, Clinton attorney David Kendall wrote: "What we have learned over the years about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is abhorrent."
"The public's demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted," the renowned lawyer acknowledged. "Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact."
Bill and Hillary Clinton Claimed to Know 'Little' About Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's Crimes
"In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper," he offered, though Comer clearly wants to meet with the 42nd U.S. president and the former U.S. Secretary of State face-to-face.
The committee, however, notably allowed other government officials who were subpoenaed in August to submit a written statement and avoid depositions after confirming they lacked "any information" regarding the House's Epstein probe.
Those subpoenaed alongside the Clintons over the summer included Attorney Generals Jeff Sessions, Alberto Gonzales, and ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller.