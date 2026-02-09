Jeffrey Epstein Claimed 'Some' of Donald Trump's Friends Were Concerned About Dementia After 2017 Dinner, Emails Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Newly unsealed emails reveal that Jeffrey Epstein once claimed people close to Donald Trump privately expressed concerns about the former president’s mental sharpness during his first term. According to documents released by the Department of Justice, Epstein sent an email to journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff on December 29, 2017, alleging that “some” attendees at a dinner with Trump were troubled by his behavior.

Emails from 2017 were recently unsealed by the DOJ.

“Some at dinner with donald last night, were concerned about dementia,” Epstein wrote. “Tons of makeup. Did not recognize old friends.”

The message was sent while Trump was serving as president and is part of millions of records tied to federal investigations into Epstein, who was a convicted s-- offender. While Epstein’s claims are not backed by medical evidence and reflect only his personal account, the email adds to the ongoing public discussion surrounding Trump’s cognitive health as the 79-year-old continues to hint at future political plans.

Donald Trump claims he's in 'great health.'

Epstein is far from the only Trump-linked figure to raise concerns. During a candid appearance on “The Daily Beast” podcast, Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., explained why she believes her uncle is showing familiar warning signs she previously witnessed in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who battled Alzheimer’s “for a very, very long time.”

Fred Sr. was diagnosed with “mild senile dementia” in 1991. At the time, his doctor cited “obvious memory decline in recent years” and “significant memory impairment.” He later developed pneumonia and died at age 93 in 1999. According to Mary, dementia affected more than one member of the family, as her grandmother also struggled with the condition.

Family members have shared concerns about Donald Trump's health.

Mary stressed that while she is “a clinical psychologist, not a neuropsychologist,” she still has the background “to assess certain kinds of neurological disorders.” Based on what she sees, she believes Donald is repeating the same troubling patterns. “There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” Mary said. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

Donald Trump denies he has any cognitive issues.

She also noted that his well-documented impulse-control issues appear to be worsening. Her concerns have been echoed by Donald’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, who has publicly supported many of her claims. In a November 2024 interview with People, he said, “Like anyone else, I've seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true.”