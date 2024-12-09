Donald Trump Fawns Over 'Handsome' Prince William After Paris Meeting: 'He Looked Great'
Move over Elon Musk — Donald Trump has a new crush, and his name is Prince William!
The president-elect of the United States gushed over the future king of the United Kingdom after meeting him at the Salon Jaune inside of the U.K. Ambassador’s residence in Paris on Saturday, December 7.
"I had a great talk with the prince," Trump told a news publication after sitting down for a long chat with the Prince of Wales during both of the leaders' visits to France to celebrate the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral — which was forced to close its doors in 2019 due to an intense structural fire.
Aside from sharing details about what he and William actually discussed, Trump was blown away by the prince's physical features, as the Republican politician stated: "He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night."
"Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that," Trump fawned, seemingly a fan of the scruffy facial hair William has been sporting lately.
The Apprentice star additionally shared some information about what he talked about with William, noting a portion of their chat was dedicated to discussing the heir to the throne's wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles — who have both came forward about their battles with cancer throughout the past year.
Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video statement released in March. The Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September and revealed she was cancer-free.
Meanwhile, King Charles continues to fight his cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in February. Recent reports alleged the British monarch is suffering from pancreatic cancer, though the palace has yet to confirm which specific form of the disease he is facing.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Trump revealed of William, who shares three kids, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with Kate.
Trump continued: "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."
After his visit to Paris, William also spoke fondly of Trump while sharing highlights from the trip to his official X (formerly named Twitter) account.
"A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis. It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project," the upload read.
"Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," William expressed of the president of France and the U.S. president-elect.
