'Insecure' Donald Trump Teased for His Aggressive Handshake With French President Emmanuel Macron: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.
Source: @ZaleskiLuke/X

Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump to the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Donald Trump gave Emmanuel Macron quite the handshake.

On Saturday, December 7, the president-elect, 78, was bashed for aggressively greeting the French president, 46.

Source: @ZaleskiLuke/X
After a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of Trump relentlessly grabbing onto Macon’s hand, others shared their reactions.

“This is my normal, very normal handshake,” one person joked, while another added, “That's a dude trying way too hard to alpha another dude.”

A third pointed out, “Making a very obvious ‘power move’ does not actually make you look powerful. It makes you look insecure,” as a fourth stated, “So cringe.”

One more individual dissed, “Trying to strong-arm him. He just looks weird.”

Source: @ZaleskiLuke/X
Source: @ZaleskiLuke/X

Donald Trump was filmed shaking Emmanuel Macron's hand aggressively on his visit.

The interaction between the two politicians came as Trump was visiting the European country for the reopening of the Notre Dame church, which burned down in 2019.

Trump went on the trip after he’s had a busy last few weeks since his November election win. His stacked schedule included choosing the nominations for his administration’s cabinet — which have received tons of backlash.

Donald Trump

As OK! previously reported, the convicted felon recently went to bat for Pete Hegseth, his Secretary of Defense pick, after his choice got tons of criticism.

The conservative took to Truth Social to deny reports he was reconsidering his decision to nominate the former Fox News host.

Source: Fox News
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump was called 'cringe' for overcompensating during the aggressive handshake.

"Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe," Trump penned.

"He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high-energy Secretary of Defense," he continued, alleging Hegseth will be "one who leads with charisma and skill."

"Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!" Trump finished.

Trump’s defense of Hegseth came after CNN analyst and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed "most people" in Trump’s circle are not a fan of Hegseth.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

'That's a dude trying way too hard to alpha another dude,' one person said after seeing Donald Trump's handshake.

“There are some people who are more optimistic than others,” the reporter shared. “Most people in Trump’s orbit do not think that this is looking like a likely prospect, that Pete Hegseth survives just because, if you look at this litany of things that he is talking about number one, these stories have been hanging out for a number of days. Trump has been complaining privately to people that he feels like Hegseth should have been more upfront with him.”

