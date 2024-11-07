Donald Trump Is 'No Friend' to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as Duchess Is 'Very Upset' With 2024 Election Results
Donald Trump's recent win could threaten Prince Harry's visa status in the U.S.
The politician's views on immigration were a core part of his campaign, and the Duke of Sussex's royal title might not protect him from a potential deportation.
“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," journalist Andrew Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."
“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added.
In Spare, Harry admitted to abusing illegal substances — which often prevents applicants from obtaining legal residency in the U.S.
While discussing his hopes for the future, Trump clarified that he would take “appropriate action” against the former royal if he chose to lie in his immigration paperwork.
In addition to settling down in California, the Sussexes recently purchased a luxury estate in Portugal, and their vacation home could become their new base if Trump decides to revoke Harry's residency.
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the Sussexes will stay in the U.S. despite Trump's public threats.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
If the Sussexes returned to Europe, Harrold believes the decision would be motivated by their own needs.
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."
Trump criticized Harry for betraying Queen Elizabeth with his tell-all projects, and Spare's impact continues to keep the duke on the outskirts of the monarchy.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Christopher Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Although it's unclear if the Sussexes will be forced to leave the U.S., purchasing a luxury estate in Portugal could give them a backup plan if Trump decides to remove Harry from the country.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."