Donald Trump Proved His 'Incoherence' During Alaska Summit With Vladimir Putin, Author Claims
Renowned biographer Michael Wolff shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin during a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast,” saying the Alaska summit provided a valuable glimpse into the president’s “incoherent” act.
“It’s just what Trump needs to do,” Wolff said. “He has always been essentially like this. I mean, he is always running at a level of free association or incoherence, or the scatter-shock nature of someone who just has to fill all the silences.”
Donald Trump's Incoherent History Lesson
Wolff noted how Putin didn’t speak much during the summit, but when he did issue a statement, he gave a “history lesson” about “why [Russia] should conquer Ukraine.”
The author explained how Trump’s interjections to Putin’s comments showed his lack of education on what really happened during the Cold War, when the Soviets’ influence on European countries began to collapse.
“Trump, not to be outdone, as this is relayed to me, goes into his own history lesson, and this is a history of the Cold War,” Wolff said. “And as this is described to me, in Trump’s history of the Cold War, it would appear that the U.S. and USSR are on the same side.”
Michael Wolff Discusses Donald Trump's 'Incoherence'
Donald Trump Unable to 'Follow the Logical Sequences' of Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump Was 'Bewildered' by Elon Musk Jumping on Stage at Pennsylvania Rally, Book Claims: 'What the F--- Is Wrong With This Guy?'
- Donald Trump Is in 'Awe' of Vladimir Putin Like a Child Meeting the 'Football Captain', Ex-Australian Prime Minister Claims
- Hillary Clinton Makes Fun of 'Complicated, Messianic, Narcissistic Authoritarian' Vladimir Putin's Height: 'Short Guy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Wolff noted that Trump disregarded any conversation about the agenda to end the 14-year war in Ukraine, saying Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were “basically helpless” in the discussion.
“They sit there occasionally trying to interject, but you can’t really interject because Trump just talks all the time,” the author said. “And this is then to... Putin’s advantage, because rather than any discussion of the details of what might happen here, what territory — what are you going to give for that, what are the trade-offs — I mean, that level of detail Trump is not interested in, probably not capable of following the logical sequences that would be necessary there.”
'Inconsequential and Incoherent'
Wolff noted that after 20 minutes of the meeting between Trump and Putin, “nothing” was made clear about “what anyone is doing there except that Putin is totally impassive.”
He also criticized Trump for beginning the meeting with “a combination of flattery” and “a combination of things that he’s just pulled out of somewhere… observations, it’s both inconsequential and incoherent.”
'He's an Older Man In a Very Demanding Job'
Wolff went on to explain how the way Trump presents his “logic” would be alarming to anyone who did not understand the way he speaks.
The author also commented on the president’s swollen ankles and bruised hand as a result of his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. “He is almost 80 years old. These are realities; he’s an older man in a very demanding job,” Wolff stated.
He continued, “Clearly he still feels… full of energy — even if it’s energy that produces this constant incoherence.”