HEALTH Donald Trump Proved His 'Incoherence' During Alaska Summit With Vladimir Putin, Author Claims Source: mega Author Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump proved how 'incoherent' he is during his Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Renowned biographer Michael Wolff shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin during a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast,” saying the Alaska summit provided a valuable glimpse into the president’s “incoherent” act. “It’s just what Trump needs to do,” Wolff said. “He has always been essentially like this. I mean, he is always running at a level of free association or incoherence, or the scatter-shock nature of someone who just has to fill all the silences.”

Donald Trump's Incoherent History Lesson

Source: mega The president was accused of speaking over Vladimir Putin at their Alaska summit.

Wolff noted how Putin didn’t speak much during the summit, but when he did issue a statement, he gave a “history lesson” about “why [Russia] should conquer Ukraine.” The author explained how Trump’s interjections to Putin’s comments showed his lack of education on what really happened during the Cold War, when the Soviets’ influence on European countries began to collapse. “Trump, not to be outdone, as this is relayed to me, goes into his own history lesson, and this is a history of the Cold War,” Wolff said. “And as this is described to me, in Trump’s history of the Cold War, it would appear that the U.S. and USSR are on the same side.”

Michael Wolff Discusses Donald Trump's 'Incoherence'

Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube Michael Wolff gave his detailed review of the president's meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump Unable to 'Follow the Logical Sequences' of Vladimir Putin

Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube Michael Wolff said the president's incoherence was utilized to Vladimir Putin's 'advantage.'

Wolff noted that Trump disregarded any conversation about the agenda to end the 14-year war in Ukraine, saying Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were “basically helpless” in the discussion. “They sit there occasionally trying to interject, but you can’t really interject because Trump just talks all the time,” the author said. “And this is then to... Putin’s advantage, because rather than any discussion of the details of what might happen here, what territory — what are you going to give for that, what are the trade-offs — I mean, that level of detail Trump is not interested in, probably not capable of following the logical sequences that would be necessary there.”

'Inconsequential and Incoherent'

Source: mega The author criticized the two world leaders for getting 'nothing' established after 20 minutes of their meeting.

Wolff noted that after 20 minutes of the meeting between Trump and Putin, “nothing” was made clear about “what anyone is doing there except that Putin is totally impassive.” He also criticized Trump for beginning the meeting with “a combination of flattery” and “a combination of things that he’s just pulled out of somewhere… observations, it’s both inconsequential and incoherent.”

'He's an Older Man In a Very Demanding Job'

Source: mega Michael Wolff said the president's energy is full of 'constant incoherence.'