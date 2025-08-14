Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's Bruised Hands and Cankles: 'Nothing to Hide'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came to Donald Trump’s defense when questioned about whether she was concerned about the president’s swollen ankles and bruised hands.
While fielding questions on Tuesday, August 12, CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked Leavitt if the physician who claimed Trump was in good health in April was available to discuss the president’s condition.
'There Is Nothing to Hide'
“I don’t want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician,” the press secretary responded. “It’s certainly something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”
“You guys see this president working around the clock, literally 24/7, all of the time,” she continued. “I would be happy to look into that request.”
Leavitt emphasized Trump’s ability and commitment to his presidency despite the status of his health. “Look, you see the president every day. He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle,” she said.
Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
In July, the 79-year-old president revealed his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. CVI causes swelling and changes to the skin due to improper vein valve functioning.
Revelations of the president’s diagnosis arose after he was seen with swollen ankles at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13. He was also seen in several instances covering his bruised right hand with flesh-colored concealer.
Karoline Leavitt Adresses Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis
Leavitt first addressed the public about Trump’s concerning appearance by claiming his bruised hand was caused by constantly shaking hands with others.
However, days later, Leavitt announced the president had been evaluated by White House physician Sean Barbarella. “In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt admitted.
Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's False Statement About Russia
Apart from Trump’s official CVI diagnosis, the president has been under heavy scrutiny about suffering from dementia.
His constant mix-ups, including his most recent on Monday, August 11, when he claimed he was traveling to Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin, have increased concern about his cognitive abilities.
Leavitt stepped in to defend Trump yet again after he mistakenly said he was going to Russia, when instead, he will be meeting Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.
“Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia,” Leavitt claimed in her attempts to deflect from the president’s false statement.