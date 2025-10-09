or
Donald Trump Exposed! President Proves He Doesn't Write His Social Media Messages After He's Handed a Note Asking for Approval to Post

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

There appears to be a ghostwriter in the White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump was exposed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio for not being the author behind his infamous Truth Social posts.

During a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, October 8, Rubio approached the president as he fielded questions. As he leaned into Trump, he handed him a handwritten note asking for approval to post on the POTUS' social media account.

Donald Trump Given a Note Asking for Approval to Post to Truth Social

photo of The president was handed a note asking to approve a social media post
Source: mega

The president was handed a note asking to approve a social media post.

“You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first,” the message stated.

The statement in the note referenced his 20-point plan to help broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. At the time of his roundtable press conference with reporters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Hamas had reached a tentative agreement regarding a first step to end the deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

'I Was Just Given a Note'

photo of The president posted to Truth Social within hours of the conclusion of the meeting
Source: mega

The president posted to Truth Social within hours of the meeting's conclusion.

“I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we’re very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly,” Trump said after Rubio handed him the letter. “So we’ll take a couple of more questions.”

Before the meeting ended, the president detailed how he was going to “try and solve some problems in the Middle East,” adding, “Although I’m very well represented by our secretary of state. He could probably do an even better job than me, but who knows? We don’t want to take any chances. So we’re going to go and do that.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Shares Truth Social Post Hours After Meeting

photo of Donald Trump shared how 'proud' he is to help broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas
Source: mega

Donald Trump shared how 'proud' he is to help broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

By 6:51 p.m., a message had been shared to Trump’s Truth Social account, where he announced his pride in aiding in brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” the post read.

'Blessed Are the Peacemakers!'

photo of The president thanked the mediators who have assisted in his 20-point plan
Source: mega

The president thanked the mediators who have assisted in his 20-point plan.

Trump’s statement continued: “All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

