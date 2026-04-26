Donald Trump Puts Suspected Gunman on Blast on Truth Social After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 25 2026, Published 11:13 p.m. ET
Donald Trump put the suspected gunman, who fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, on blast after his identity was revealed.
According to various outlets, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, Calif., is the one who caused the chaos.
He was apparently named Teacher of the Month in December 2024, according to Fox News and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz.
Trump, 79, also spoke out at the press conference about the alleged gunman.
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"[The] gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service. I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution. They really did a great job," he told reporters. "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job. I spoke to the officer, and he's in great shape. He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does."
Trump then claimed the suspect had been "captured."
"We need a level of security that no one has seen before," he continued. "You see the attacker totally subdued. This is not the first time the Republicans have been attacked by a would-be assassin. In Pennsylvania and Palm Beach, we came close. We had some great work done by law enforcement, but in light of this evening's events, we commit to resolving our differences peacefully."
"The response time was really incredible, and we're going to reschedule. We're not going to let anyone take over our society," said the businessman. "We won't let them cancel things out. I fought like h--- to stay, but it was protocol. They said, 'Please, sir,'" he added.
He promised that the rescheduled event would be "bigger, better and even nicer."
The D.C. police later said an officer was struck in the vest and remains in "good spirits."
The suspect was transferred to a local hospital to be "evaluated."
"He is a lone actor, a lone gunman. No danger to the public at this time," the interim chief of police said during a press conference.