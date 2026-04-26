Donald Trump Puts Suspected Gunman on Blast on Truth Social After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner

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Donald Trump put the suspected gunman, who fired shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, on blast after his identity was revealed. According to various outlets, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, Calif., is the one who caused the chaos.

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NEW: President Trump posts pic of WHCF shooter pic.twitter.com/ic36wU9BDs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026 Source: @Breaking911/X

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Video of alleged shooter on the ground at WHCD pic.twitter.com/TTPJNUx4Jx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 26, 2026 Source: @ComfortablySmug/X

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NEWS: The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is in custody. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 26, 2026 Source: @karol/X Donald Trump released a photo of the suspected gunman on Truth Social.

He was apparently named Teacher of the Month in December 2024, according to Fox News and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz. Trump, 79, also spoke out at the press conference about the alleged gunman.

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Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social The president returned safely to the White House.

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"[The] gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service. I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution. They really did a great job," he told reporters. "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job. I spoke to the officer, and he's in great shape. He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does."

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Source: mega Donald Trump gave a press conference on April 25.

Trump then claimed the suspect had been "captured." "We need a level of security that no one has seen before," he continued. "You see the attacker totally subdued. This is not the first time the Republicans have been attacked by a would-be assassin. In Pennsylvania and Palm Beach, we came close. We had some great work done by law enforcement, but in light of this evening's events, we commit to resolving our differences peacefully."

Source: mega The president 'fought like h---' to stay at the event.