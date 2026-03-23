or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Hilariously Goes Off on Tangent About 'Not Meeting Elvis' During Speech: 'I'm Going to Graceland After This'

image of Donald trump and inset of Elvis
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went off on a tangent during a recent speech about 'not meeting Elvis.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 23 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had fans rolling on the floor with his latest snafu.

The president, 79, seemed to be serious when he deviated from a recent speech he made and mumbled on about the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Donald Trump spoke about not meeting Elvis Presley.

In a video shared online on March 23, Trump said during a panel with other White House staff: "I'm going to Graceland after this. I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. I met 'em all. I met [Frank] Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. But I'm going to see Graceland after this... I think?"

"I'm sure it's not going to be a very long stay," he chuckled. "But I want to see it."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Trolled Donald Trump Over His Speech

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was slammed on social media for his speech.

Viewers were dumbfounded over Trump's tangent and blasted the politician for his random anecdote.

"I wish he would go meet Elvis right, for the sake of the world," one user scoffed on X. "Just in case someone didn’t know that Frank Sinatra thought Donald Trump was a racist piece of s---."

"More PATHOLOGICAL LIES from the FELON," another snapped.

"Why stop lying now?" someone wrote. "You lie about everything. Why stop now?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Sinatra Is a Vocal Critic of Donald Trump

image of Nancy Sinatra
Source: MEGA

Nancy Sinatra is not the biggest fan of Donald Trump.

"It’s so sad we have a person with serious mental disabilities as president," another person added. "What in the f--- is he talking about?"

Someone else interjected: "Tell a little fib? Like he doesn't tell huge lies all the time," while one added: "Grandpa is spacing out again."

Other users mentioned how Sinatra's daughter Nancy is not the biggest fan of the political guru.

Source: @NancySinatra/X

Nancy Sinatra tweeted back at one user who claimed her father would have voted for Donald Trump.

Last year, a tweet went viral claiming Sinatra would have voted for Trump if he were still alive. Elvis died in 1998 at the age of 82 and held both Democratic and Republican Party views throughout his life.

In response to the user, the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" crooner, 85, wrote back: "Not a chance. You obviously don't know my father at all."

"This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways," she slammed in another post. “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump."

In 2017, she bashed claims her father's hit “My Way” would be played at Trump’s first presidential inauguration, telling fans on X at the time to "remember the first line of the song."

The lyrics read: "And now, the end is near."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.