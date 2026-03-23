Donald Trump Hilariously Goes Off on Tangent About 'Not Meeting Elvis' During Speech: 'I'm Going to Graceland After This'

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Donald Trump had fans rolling on the floor with his latest snafu. The president, 79, seemed to be serious when he deviated from a recent speech he made and mumbled on about the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

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Trump: I never met Elvis. I met 'em all. I met Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. Sometimes I feel I should tell a little fib that I knew him well. I love Elvis, but I never met him pic.twitter.com/p7EbHd8NgA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 23, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X Donald Trump spoke about not meeting Elvis Presley.

In a video shared online on March 23, Trump said during a panel with other White House staff: "I'm going to Graceland after this. I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. I met 'em all. I met [Frank] Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. But I'm going to see Graceland after this... I think?" "I'm sure it's not going to be a very long stay," he chuckled. "But I want to see it."

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Fans Trolled Donald Trump Over His Speech

Source: MEGA The POTUS was slammed on social media for his speech.

Viewers were dumbfounded over Trump's tangent and blasted the politician for his random anecdote. "I wish he would go meet Elvis right, for the sake of the world," one user scoffed on X. "Just in case someone didn’t know that Frank Sinatra thought Donald Trump was a racist piece of s---." "More PATHOLOGICAL LIES from the FELON," another snapped. "Why stop lying now?" someone wrote. "You lie about everything. Why stop now?"

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Nancy Sinatra Is a Vocal Critic of Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Nancy Sinatra is not the biggest fan of Donald Trump.

"It’s so sad we have a person with serious mental disabilities as president," another person added. "What in the f--- is he talking about?" Someone else interjected: "Tell a little fib? Like he doesn't tell huge lies all the time," while one added: "Grandpa is spacing out again." Other users mentioned how Sinatra's daughter Nancy is not the biggest fan of the political guru.

Not a chance. You obviously don't know my father at all. Do some homework before you post about him. https://t.co/4HT5Ag5qgo — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) May 6, 2025 Source: @NancySinatra/X Nancy Sinatra tweeted back at one user who claimed her father would have voted for Donald Trump.