Donald Trump Hilariously Goes Off on Tangent About 'Not Meeting Elvis' During Speech: 'I'm Going to Graceland After This'
March 23 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump had fans rolling on the floor with his latest snafu.
The president, 79, seemed to be serious when he deviated from a recent speech he made and mumbled on about the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley.
In a video shared online on March 23, Trump said during a panel with other White House staff: "I'm going to Graceland after this. I love Elvis. I never met Elvis. I met 'em all. I met [Frank] Sinatra. I knew all of them. I never met Elvis. But I'm going to see Graceland after this... I think?"
"I'm sure it's not going to be a very long stay," he chuckled. "But I want to see it."
Fans Trolled Donald Trump Over His Speech
Viewers were dumbfounded over Trump's tangent and blasted the politician for his random anecdote.
"I wish he would go meet Elvis right, for the sake of the world," one user scoffed on X. "Just in case someone didn’t know that Frank Sinatra thought Donald Trump was a racist piece of s---."
"More PATHOLOGICAL LIES from the FELON," another snapped.
"Why stop lying now?" someone wrote. "You lie about everything. Why stop now?"
- Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy Claims There's 'Not a Chance' Her Father Would Have Supported Donald Trump
- 'The Weirdest Campaign I've Ever Been Engaged In': Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump's Behavior Is 'Even Worse' Than During the 2020 Presidential Race
- 'He's Gone': Donald Trump Mocked for Confusing North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un With the President of Iran in Rambling Speech
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nancy Sinatra Is a Vocal Critic of Donald Trump
"It’s so sad we have a person with serious mental disabilities as president," another person added. "What in the f--- is he talking about?"
Someone else interjected: "Tell a little fib? Like he doesn't tell huge lies all the time," while one added: "Grandpa is spacing out again."
Other users mentioned how Sinatra's daughter Nancy is not the biggest fan of the political guru.
Last year, a tweet went viral claiming Sinatra would have voted for Trump if he were still alive. Elvis died in 1998 at the age of 82 and held both Democratic and Republican Party views throughout his life.
In response to the user, the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" crooner, 85, wrote back: "Not a chance. You obviously don't know my father at all."
"This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways," she slammed in another post. “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump."
In 2017, she bashed claims her father's hit “My Way” would be played at Trump’s first presidential inauguration, telling fans on X at the time to "remember the first line of the song."
The lyrics read: "And now, the end is near."