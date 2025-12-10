Donald Trump Turns the Oval Office Into a Gold Palace — Before and After Photos
Dec. 10 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Loves Gold
Donald Trump is in his golden era.
The president's official residence is taking on a more gilded look, with an increasing number of gold ornaments on display throughout the property. Among the gold adornments are figurines, medallions, cups, artifacts and a paperweight with the presidential seal engraved on top and the words "TRUMP" and "PRESIDENT" stamped on each side.
Perched on the table behind Trump's desk is a lustrous golden replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the iconic Jules Rimet Trophy.
Oval Office's Golden Letters
Weeks after Trump teased the new golden signage, photos showed permanent golden letters on the exterior of the White House that read, "The Oval Office." The script typeface emulates the style of the "Presidential Walk of Fame" that debuted in September.
The 'Presidential Walk of Fame'
In a post on X, special assistant to the president and communications adviser Margo Martin confirmed the completion of the "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside the once-untouched West Wing of the White House.
"The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade," Martin wrote.
The Walk of Fame features gold-framed portraits of past U.S. presidents, though Joe Biden's section has an autopen image instead. It referenced Trump's past accusations that his predecessor signed important documents with an autopen due to the former POTUS' widely speculated cognitive decline during the final years of his presidency.
"I never use it. I mean, we may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter, because it's nice. … But to sign pardons and all of the things that (Biden) signed with an autopen is disgraceful," Trump told reporters in March.
Gold, Gold and More Gold
For his second term, Trump has added gold decorative details — including urns, wall decorations and baskets — and gold-hued trim to the crown molding that match the White House's gold curtains.
"Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House," he wrote on Truth Social in September. "Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, 'freak out' when they see the quality and beauty."
The room also has gold carvings, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a "golden office for the golden age."
Portraits Have Multiplied
In addition to the blingy makeover, Trump put up around 20 canvases and portraits of past presidents and statesmen — including Ronald Reagan, Thomas Jefferson, James Polk and Andrew Jackson — in the Oval Office. He also replaced a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt with one of George Washington.
A Lighter Vibe Inside the Oval Office
Upon his return to the White House, Trump replaced the Kaki Hockersmith-designed dark-blue rug with a lighter one woven with the presidential seal. It combines a radiant sunbeam motif and olive branches running along the border for a more sophisticated design.
More Flags
Instead of displaying only an American flag and a flag with the presidential seal, Trump's Oval Office now showcases more colors by featuring the flags of the Army, the Navy, and the Marine Corps.