Donald Trump Turns the Oval Office Into a Gold Palace — Before and After Photos

Donald Trump Loves Gold

Source: MEGA Donald Trump redecorated the White House with gold ornaments.

Donald Trump is in his golden era. The president's official residence is taking on a more gilded look, with an increasing number of gold ornaments on display throughout the property. Among the gold adornments are figurines, medallions, cups, artifacts and a paperweight with the presidential seal engraved on top and the words "TRUMP" and "PRESIDENT" stamped on each side. Perched on the table behind Trump's desk is a lustrous golden replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, the iconic Jules Rimet Trophy.

Oval Office's Golden Letters

Source: MEGA The new sign was unveiled in December.

Weeks after Trump teased the new golden signage, photos showed permanent golden letters on the exterior of the White House that read, "The Oval Office." The script typeface emulates the style of the "Presidential Walk of Fame" that debuted in September.

The 'Presidential Walk of Fame'

Source: MEGA Some parts of the White House were demolished in October.

Gold, Gold and More Gold

Source: MEGA Donald Trump began remaking the White House after being re-elected as U.S. president.

For his second term, Trump has added gold decorative details — including urns, wall decorations and baskets — and gold-hued trim to the crown molding that match the White House's gold curtains. "Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House," he wrote on Truth Social in September. "Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, 'freak out' when they see the quality and beauty." The room also has gold carvings, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a "golden office for the golden age."

Portraits Have Multiplied

Source: MEGA The White House displays portraits of past presidents.

In addition to the blingy makeover, Trump put up around 20 canvases and portraits of past presidents and statesmen — including Ronald Reagan, Thomas Jefferson, James Polk and Andrew Jackson — in the Oval Office. He also replaced a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt with one of George Washington.

A Lighter Vibe Inside the Oval Office

Source: MEGA Donald Trump used the same rug during his first term.

Upon his return to the White House, Trump replaced the Kaki Hockersmith-designed dark-blue rug with a lighter one woven with the presidential seal. It combines a radiant sunbeam motif and olive branches running along the border for a more sophisticated design.

More Flags

Source: MEGA Joe Biden only displayed two flags during his term.