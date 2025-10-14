'Gross' Donald Trump Trolled for Gushing Over Karoline Leavitt's Lips Again: 'They Move Like a Machine Gun'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is making comments about Karoline Leavitt's lips again. During a gaggle with the press aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 13, the president of the United States gushed over his press secretary's physical appearance after asking whether Leavitt should "be replaced." Trump had been speaking to reporters on his private plane as he departed from Israel to return home to Washington, D.C., following the release of 20 remaining living Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas for more than two years. The successful return of hostages was part of phase one of the president's ceasefire peace plan in the Middle East.

Donald Trump Asks If Karoline Leavitt Should Be 'Replaced'

Source: MEGA The president once again made a comment about his press secretary's lips.

Nearing the end of his 15-minute informal press briefing, Trump went from talking about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to drooling over Leavitt's facial features. "How's Karoline doing? Is she doing good?" Trump asked the group of journalists. He proceeded to question, "Should Karoline be replaced?" though a reporter noted, "That’s up to you, sir."

Source: The White House/YouTube

Trump smirked as he admitted: "It'll never happen. That face... and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?" The 28-year-old press secretary also happened to be onboard Air Force One, where she snapped a photo of the briefing before praising Trump's efforts in office. "12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press. Hardest working POTUS ever," Leavitt expressed via X.

Source: @PressSec/X Karoline Leavitt also praised Donald Trump during the press briefing via social media.

Trump making comments about Leavitt's physical assets is nothing new for the president. During an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty back in August, the Republican politician made extremely similar remarks about Leavitt's lips and face. "She’s become a star," Trump bragged about Leavitt. "It’s that face. It’s that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun... She’s a star and she’s great."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled over his 'gross' comments about Karoline Leavitt.

He continued, "She’s a great person, actually. But she's — I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing." In response to Trump's comments, many social media users were left disturbed by the president's choice in words. Several critics called Trump's praise of Leavitt "gross" with one person emphasizing how it was "gross in so many ways."

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt, 28, is the youngest press secretary in White House history.