Donald Trump Quickly Veers Off Course in Bonkers Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump went off-script during his tribute to Charlie Kirk, turning what began as a solemn eulogy into one of his trademark rants. “He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” Trump said during Kirk's memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, September 21.

Source: FOX News Donald Trump spoke at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

The president then brought Joe Biden into the mix, boasting about tariffs and crime crackdowns. “When [he] used to get up, remember the speeches? ‘We will stop MAGA.’ You know, he could barely get the words out,” Trump said. “Can somebody inform him that MAGA means Make America Great Again? How do you say you’re going to stop him? And Charlie understood that.”

Source: FOX 5 New York/YouTube

During the speech, the politician also lashed out at Kirk’s suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, calling the 22-year-old a “radicalized, cold-blooded monster.”

Source: FOX News The president attacked Joe Biden and Jimmy Kimmel during his speech.

Trump continued to blame “the left” for the tragedy, despite Justice Department officials telling NBC News they found no proof Robinson had ties to any left-wing groups. “No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people, but there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue,” Trump argued, adding Kirk’s murder was “the eventual consequence of that kind of thinking.”

Then, in true Trump fashion, he addressed Jimmy Kimmel, throwing in jabs at the late-night host and blasting what he described as the “nasty” political violence coming from “radical Left,” their “allies in the media” and “paid agitators.” “Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children,” Trump declared. “The same commentators who this week are crying fascism over a canceled late-night TV show, where the anchor had no talent and no ratings last, were implying Charlie deserved what happened to him.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer a 'monster.'

He framed the killing as a strike against freedom of speech itself, adding, “The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aim at all of us."

Source: NBC News Erika Kirk said she 'forgives' the shooter.

As he wrapped up his remarks, the president welcomed Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, back to the stage for a long embrace that drew loud cheers from the crowd. Now carrying on Charlie’s legacy at his request, the 36-year-old Turning Point USA leader fought back tears as she spoke about compassion.