Donald Trump Reacts to Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Very Sad' Arrest: 'It's a Shame'

President Donald Trump weighed in on the arrest of the royal formerly known as Prince Andrew, saying it was “a shame” and “so bad” for the British monarchy. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, February 19, Trump repeatedly emphasized that the arrest was "so bad for the royal family" and expressed sympathy for King Charles III, whom he described as a "fantastic man.” When asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy if American associates of late child predator Jeffrey Epstein might also face arrest, Trump shifted the focus to himself, stating, "I'm the expert in a way because I've been totally exonerated.”

Donald Trump Has Not Been 'Totally Exonerated' of the Epstein Scandal

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once close pals.

Trump, who has not been totally exonerated, reiterated his stance on Andrew multiple times, saying, "to me, it's a very sad thing when I see that.” The arrest of the exiled royal now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was related to allegations of misconduct in public office, specifically claims that Andrew shared sensitive trade documents with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy in 2010. Following his 11-hour detention, Andrew was released under investigation. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,’’ Andrew’s brother King Charles said in a statement. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.’’

Former Prince Andrew Wasn't Arrested for Sexual Abuse

Source: MEGA The late Virginia Giuffre claimed Andrew abused her as a teenager.

Emails released by the Justice Department reportedly show Andrew forwarding "confidential briefs" to Epstein in 2010 regarding investment opportunities in Afghanistan and official reports on his visits to China, Singapore and Vietnam. Following the King’s decision in late 2025, Andrew was stripped of his prince title, military honors and royal styles. He was also evicted from his longtime residence Royal Lodge earlier in February. The latest document dump of Epstein files included photographs appearing to show Andrew on all fours over an unidentified woman and emails discussing business deals and introductions to various women. Epstein’s most high-profile victim, the late Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, had accused him of sexual abuse when she was a teenager.

King Charles Said 'the Law Must Take Its Course'

Source: MEGA This is the first time in nearly 400 years that a senior royal has been arrested.

This marks the first arrest of a senior British royal in nearly 400 years. King Charles has stated that "the law must take its course" and confirmed the palace's cooperation with the investigation. When asked if Americans may soon be arrested for their links to the late child predator, Trump bizarrely said he was an “expert” on the issue. “You know I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely,” he said.

Donald Trump Mentioned Millions of Times in Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).