BREAKING NEWS
Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Causing 'Chaos' Within the Monarchy as King Charles Endures a 'Verbal Battering' and 'Public Outcry'

Composite photo of King Charles and Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: mega

King Charles didn't know about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in advance.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

King Charles is facing serious turmoil after his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, February 19, as more Jeffrey Epstein files are uncovered.

"The road is narrowing for Andrew as unprecedented bombshell revelations drop daily," British journalist Helena Chard stated in a new interview.

'There Is an Air of Chaos'

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest has caused 'an air of chaos' within the monarchy, journalist Helena Chard shared.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest has caused 'an air of chaos' within the monarchy, journalist Helena Chard shared.

"There is an air of chaos as King Charles is also seemingly being pushed down this narrowing road. The public is calling for accountability, and it seems the royal family can’t get ahead of the curve, let alone on top of the current public outcry," Chard explained. "As King Charles endures a verbal battering, being thrown into the pot of blame, many wonder if he can read the room."

Photo of Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19.
Source: mega

Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19.

Chard noted that despite what happens with Andrew, the monarch is stuck between a rock and a hard place, as he "promised" their later mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that he'll always "look out for his brother."

"The queen had a strong sense of duty and family obligation, which may have led her to request that King Charles look after Andrew," said the journalist. "Andrew’s emotional and overall well-being was of great importance to her."

King Charles Comments on Andrew's Arrest

Photo of King Charles said authorities have the 'full support' of the monarchy.
Source: mega

King Charles said authorities have the 'full support' of the monarchy.

Before the shocking arrest, Charles helped his disgraced sibling, as despite stripping him of his titles and evicting him from the Royal Lodge due to his s-- scandal, he put him up in the Sandringham Estate.

In addition, it was claimed that he loaned his brother millions to settle a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

After the former Duke of York was handcuffed, Charles released an official statement that read, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Photo of A photo released by the Department of Justice showed Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and several other women.
Source: department of justice

A photo released by the Department of Justice showed Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and several other women.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as he's been accused of passing along confidential information while acting as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade.

In addition, over the past few weeks, more damning photos and emails involving Andrew have been exposed. Andrew has always denied sexually assaulting Epstein trafficking victim Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to sleep with the ex-royal when she was just 17. However, he did pay her millions in an out of court settlement.

Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts to Andrew's Arrest

Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was 17.

Giuffre's family put out a statement after Andrew's arrest.

"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," they said. "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

Giuffre committed suicide in 2025.

