Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Facing Calls to Be Totally Removed From 'Line of Succession'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing mounting political pressure to be removed entirely from the line of succession after the latest release of U.S. court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein reignited scrutiny of his conduct, OK! can reveal.
The King's brother, 65, currently eighth in line to the throne despite being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III, 77, last year, has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died from an apparent suicide in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
Andrew settled a civil sexual assault claim brought by Virginia Giuffre in 2022 for millions of dollars, while maintaining he had never met her.
Renewed controversy followed the U.S. Department of Justice's latest release of Epstein files, which included images showing Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman as she lay on the floor beneath him.
Speaking to LBC Radio in Britain, Chris Philp declared parliament should consider formal legislative action against Andrew.
He blasted: "Given the allegations that have emerged, someone who faces this sort of allegation should not be, in my view, in the line of succession. That is, of course, for parliament to take a look at. But speaking personally, that is certainly something I would support doing."
Philp also called for Andrew to cooperate fully with American authorities.
He added: "I think the truth needs to come out – justice needs to be done for the victims and every opportunity to examine and investigate this case should be taken. And people like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor who may have information should be cooperating. That's all of them, including him."
The intervention marks one of the clearest public suggestions from a senior MP Andrew's constitutional position should be revisited. Although removal from the line of succession would require legislation, critics argue symbolic reform is necessary given the seriousness of the allegations.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed also addressed the controversy on LBC, describing the newly surfaced images of Andrew as troubling.
He said: "The images are deeply disturbing. Nobody can look at those and feel anything other than revulsion."
Reed emphasized the importance of prioritizing Epstein survivors.
He said: "I think the most important thing we can do and the way to handle this is to focus on the interests of the victims. There are an awful lot of young women who have experienced incredible levels of abuse, clearly. And anybody who has got information or insight that they can share that will help shine a light on what's gone wrong and help bring about closure and hopefully some sense of justice for those victims should share it. And that includes Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who I do believe should testify."
But when pressed on whether Andrew should remain in the line of succession, Reed stopped short of endorsing removal.
He said: "I don't think there's any realistic prospect of him becoming King." Reed added: "Well, (Andrew is) not going to become King of this country. I think the King was right to take the action he took in stripping Andrew of his title."
He also said: "I think there should be transparency and I don't think we should extend the allegations, touching one member of the royal family to all the rest. I think that would be unfair on the King. The King took action when he needed to take action."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has similarly urged cooperation.
On a trip to East Asia, he said the former duke "should be prepared" to testify before the U.S. Congress, adding: "I've always said anybody who's got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they're asked to do that because you can't be victim-centred if you're not prepared to do that."
Andrew has previously vehemently denied any wrongdoing.