Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Facing Calls to Be Totally Removed From 'Line of Succession'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped of ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew can be seen crouched over an unidentified woman in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "I think the truth needs to come out – justice needs to be done for the victims and every opportunity to examine and investigate this case should be taken. And people like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor who may have information should be cooperating. That's all of them, including him." The intervention marks one of the clearest public suggestions from a senior MP Andrew's constitutional position should be revisited. Although removal from the line of succession would require legislation, critics argue symbolic reform is necessary given the seriousness of the allegations. Housing Secretary Steve Reed also addressed the controversy on LBC, describing the newly surfaced images of Andrew as troubling. He said: "The images are deeply disturbing. Nobody can look at those and feel anything other than revulsion." Reed emphasized the importance of prioritizing Epstein survivors.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I think the most important thing we can do and the way to handle this is to focus on the interests of the victims. There are an awful lot of young women who have experienced incredible levels of abuse, clearly. And anybody who has got information or insight that they can share that will help shine a light on what's gone wrong and help bring about closure and hopefully some sense of justice for those victims should share it. And that includes Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who I do believe should testify." But when pressed on whether Andrew should remain in the line of succession, Reed stopped short of endorsing removal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andrew has previously vehemently denied any wrongdoing.