'Sexist' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Criticizing Real Estate Developer's 'Trophy Wife' in Astonishing Speech
Donald Trump has recently taken aim at the late real estate mogul William Levitt, referencing his “trophy wife” during an address to graduates at the University of Alabama.
While speaking on Thursday, May 1, the president's remarks ignited a flurry of discussions on social media, with critics calling out the 78-year-old for making "misogynistic" comments to a bunch of students.
“Don’t lose your momentum,” Trump told the graduating class. “You just want to keep it going, and you have to know if you are losing it, you have to know when you’re losing it, so maybe you stop, and maybe it’s time to stop.”
His remarks soon veered off into anecdotes reflecting on Levitt, a figure credited with revolutionizing American suburbia in the 1940s.
“He built Levittown. Some of you might live in a Levittown,” Trump stated, providing a historical backdrop before launching into a narrative that included a surprising personal comment.
Describing Levitt’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a dominant force in real estate, Trump explained how Levitt — after building thousands of homes — was approached with a lucrative offer.
“They offered him a lot of money. A lot of money, more money than he ever thought he could make, and he retired. Lost his momentum,” said Trump, recounting how Levitt transitioned from a bustling career to a life of leisure.
"I must tell you, it was his second wife. It was a trophy wife. What can I say? I don’t like telling you everything, but we’re all friends, right? Can we talk? We’re all friends. He had a trophy wife and he lived a different life. He moved to the south of France, but he lived a ... it was a life of tremendous luxury."
- 'Disgusting': Donald Trump Blasted for Moaning While Impersonating Female Weightlifter During Commencement Speech
- 'He's a Clown': Donald Trump Mocked After Getting Sidetracked About LeBron James' Endorsement of Hillary Clinton During Recent Speech
- 'Translation, Please': Donald Trump Roasted for 'Word Salad' Rant About Student Loan Forgiveness
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several vocal critics flooded social media with posts calling out the commander-in-chief for using such a "sexist" and "dated" phrase to describe Levitt's wife.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from Trump's speech and wrote: "It is hard to comprehend that one of his handlers didn’t make sure that he had a speech appropriate for a graduation to give them. How unfair to those graduating kids to miss out on a speech that would inspire and instruct them, a talk that they could think about when things got rocky or a little tough in their lives. So many fine and exciting graduation speeches will be given across the country. These poor kids got a rambling, often incoherent speech, not for them but about him and his friends."
Another X user commented: "Nothing says inspirational commencement speech like a hypocrite rambling about someone’s 'trophy wife.' Truly a masterclass in relevance and dignity."
A third person joked: "We are all made collectively dumber every time our brains have to piece together the s--- he says in an effort to find a coherent thought."
Later in his speech, Trump told the graduates how Levitt eventually became "bored" with his retirement, got back into real estate development, lost momentum and eventually accumulated a large amount of debt.