'Sexist' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Criticizing Real Estate Developer's 'Trophy Wife' in Astonishing Speech

Several vocal critics flooded social media with posts calling out the commander-in-chief for using such a "sexist" and "dated" phrase to describe Levitt's wife.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from Trump's speech and wrote: "It is hard to comprehend that one of his handlers didn’t make sure that he had a speech appropriate for a graduation to give them. How unfair to those graduating kids to miss out on a speech that would inspire and instruct them, a talk that they could think about when things got rocky or a little tough in their lives. So many fine and exciting graduation speeches will be given across the country. These poor kids got a rambling, often incoherent speech, not for them but about him and his friends."

Another X user commented: "Nothing says inspirational commencement speech like a hypocrite rambling about someone’s 'trophy wife.' Truly a masterclass in relevance and dignity."

A third person joked: "We are all made collectively dumber every time our brains have to piece together the s--- he says in an effort to find a coherent thought."