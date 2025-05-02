'Disgusting': Donald Trump Blasted for Moaning While Impersonating Female Weightlifter During Commencement Speech
Donald Trump was ridiculed for making a series of bizarre sounds and comments mimicking female weightlifting during a recent speech.
The president delivered a commencement address at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that blurred the lines between a graduation ceremony and a campaign rally.
The event, which took place on Thursday night, May 1, showcased Trump's familiar rhetoric, including his unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and the provocative commentary on gender in sports that have become a staple of his public appearances.
At one point, he claimed to have watched a weightlifting contest in which a trans woman easily defeated her opponent.
"You ever see the weightlifting where they have a record that wasn’t broken in 18 years?" he asked the crowd. "And they have – should I imitate it? You know, my wife gets very upset when I do this. She said, 'Darling, it’s not presidential.' And it’s, yeah, but people like it."
The crowd at the graduation ceremony cheered on the president as he continued.
"You look at the weightlifting where 18 years it stands and they have this young woman and her parents are right where you are in the front row. They’re so proud of her and it’s like 209 pounds and she’s gonna lift that the record stood for – think of it 18 years and they put an eighth of an ounce here and an eighth of an ounce here," he continued. "Little tiny little bit. And she’s gonna do it. 'Mom, I love you, I’m gonna do it for you, Mom.' And she goes and she lifts and she gets it. 'Mom, I’m gonna do it, Mom.'"
He continued to make several awkward grunts and squeaks as he mimicked the female weightlifter.
- Donald Trump Trolled Over His 'Small Head' as He Tosses Chicken Nuggets Into a Crowd at Alabama Game — Watch
- 10 of Donald Trump's Cringiest and Most Awkward Rally Moments Before Election Day
- Donald Trump Whines AI Photos Emphasizing His Weight Are 'Despicable' Despite History of Calling Rivals 'Fat Pigs'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several critics took to social media to mock the commander-in-chief for his cringeworthy impression.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's speech and wrote: "Disgusting. Why is this man incapable of acting like a normal human being? Imagine showing up for graduation only to have the president of the United States take the mic and moan and scream 'MOMMY' for a minute straight."
Another X user commented: "Please don’t insult us women who lift weights like this. We don’t look like that and would totally crush that guy."
A third person joked: "Good god, that is what he was doing? I thought he was making fun of someone taking a dump."
As OK! previously reported, during the same speech in Alabama, Trump took the opportunity to brag about how many tech billionaires support him now that he's back in the White House.
He told the crowd, "If you look at some of these internet people, I know so many of them, Elon [Musk] is so terrific, but I know now all of them. You know, they all hated me in my first term, and now they’re kissing my a--."