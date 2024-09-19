During a recent appearance on Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, host Greg Gutfeld asked the Republican nominee how he felt about Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee. Trump went on a wild rant about the president being told to "get out."

"He was pretty much gone. They said, 'Joe, it's over, you're getting out.' And he said, 'I'm not getting out. You're getting out.' And they were very nasty. 25th Amendment and everything else," Trump told Gutfeld. "He got out, and they put her in."

"And she's somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than he did," Trump said, seemingly shocked by the realization.