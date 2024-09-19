'Misogynistic': Donald Trump Slammed for Being Shocked 'a Woman' Is Doing a Better Job Than President Joe Biden
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash for being surprised at the concept of "a woman" doing a better job than a man when talking about Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.
During a recent appearance on Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, host Greg Gutfeld asked the Republican nominee how he felt about Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee. Trump went on a wild rant about the president being told to "get out."
"He was pretty much gone. They said, 'Joe, it's over, you're getting out.' And he said, 'I'm not getting out. You're getting out.' And they were very nasty. 25th Amendment and everything else," Trump told Gutfeld. "He got out, and they put her in."
"And she's somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than he did," Trump said, seemingly shocked by the realization.
Several critics shared the Fox News clip on social media, calling out the former president for his "misogynistic" comments on the talk show.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Trump's rant and wrote, "This must kill him. She surely lives rent-free in his head every moment of every day. He knows he will lose to a black woman in November."
Another X user commented, "Trump's surprise at a woman's success says more about his outdated worldview than it does about Harris or voters."
A third user called Trump out, writing, "He said the quiet part out loud. He is confused as to how a WOMAN is doing better than a man! 🥱 well, sir, just wait til November!"
Recently, during the former president's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump called Harris' race into question during his interview, claiming she turned Black.
"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" he said.
When told by one of the panelists on the interview that Harris has "always identified as a Black woman," Trump remarked he respects "either one," but Harris "obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person."
Several Republican politicians and political commentators have also been called out for their "misogynistic" comments surrounding Vice President Harris ever since President Biden dropped out of the race and she became the Democratic nominee.
Recently, podcaster and formerly regular Fox Business guest Alec Lace faced massive backlash for calling the VP "the original 'Hawk Tuah' girl."
CNN anchor Sara Sidner and analyst Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted with disgust after Lace's comments, calling him "despicable," "sexist" and "completely counterproductive."