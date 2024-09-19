or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Misogynistic': Donald Trump Slammed for Being Shocked 'a Woman' Is Doing a Better Job Than President Joe Biden

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is shocked at 'a woman' doing better than a man.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump faced backlash for being surprised at the concept of "a woman" doing a better job than a man when talking about Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump misogynistic shocked woman better job president joe biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently commented on Kamala Harris surging after replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

During a recent appearance on Fox News' late-night talk show Gutfeld, host Greg Gutfeld asked the Republican nominee how he felt about Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee. Trump went on a wild rant about the president being told to "get out."

"He was pretty much gone. They said, 'Joe, it's over, you're getting out.' And he said, 'I'm not getting out. You're getting out.' And they were very nasty. 25th Amendment and everything else," Trump told Gutfeld. "He got out, and they put her in."

"And she's somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than he did," Trump said, seemingly shocked by the realization.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump misogynistic shocked woman better job president joe biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously called Kamala Harris' race into question.

Article continues below advertisement

Several critics shared the Fox News clip on social media, calling out the former president for his "misogynistic" comments on the talk show.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Trump's rant and wrote, "This must kill him. She surely lives rent-free in his head every moment of every day. He knows he will lose to a black woman in November."

Another X user commented, "Trump's surprise at a woman's success says more about his outdated worldview than it does about Harris or voters."

A third user called Trump out, writing, "He said the quiet part out loud. He is confused as to how a WOMAN is doing better than a man! 🥱 well, sir, just wait til November!"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump misogynistic shocked woman better job president joe biden
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is currently leading Donald Trump in the national polls.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, during the former president's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump called Harris' race into question during his interview, claiming she turned Black.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" he said.

When told by one of the panelists on the interview that Harris has "always identified as a Black woman," Trump remarked he respects "either one," but Harris "obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump misogynistic shocked woman better job president joe biden
Source: MEGA

Most pundits universally agree Kamala Harris defeated Donald Trump during the recent presidential debate.

Several Republican politicians and political commentators have also been called out for their "misogynistic" comments surrounding Vice President Harris ever since President Biden dropped out of the race and she became the Democratic nominee.

Recently, podcaster and formerly regular Fox Business guest Alec Lace faced massive backlash for calling the VP "the original 'Hawk Tuah' girl."

CNN anchor Sara Sidner and analyst Alyssa Farah Griffin reacted with disgust after Lace's comments, calling him "despicable," "sexist" and "completely counterproductive."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.