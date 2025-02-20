Donald Trump's Second Ex-Wife Marla Maples Is the 'Belle of Mar-a-Lago' as Melania Remains MIA
President Donald Trump's second ex-wife, Marla Maples, missed her chance to be the MAGA movement's first lady when she divorced the commander-in-chief in 1999 after six years of marriage.
However, this hasn’t stopped the 61-year-old former actress and model, who shares daughter Tiffany with Donald, from playing the part of "the belle of Mar-a-Lago."
First Lady Melania Trump has been missing from a number of local events at the Palm Beach resort and reportedly appears "habitually aloof" when she is present.
Marla has seemingly fallen into her role as a Mar-a-Lago mainstay and one of the biggest cheerleaders of her ex-husband’s administration.
She recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip from Donald's inauguration ceremony in which she appeared to zoom in on daughter Tiffany and captioned the clip: "Here comes the light."
In another X post, Marla shared a photo from a night where she hung out "with friends" like Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Rather than gunning to replace Melania as first lady, Marla appears to be just making the most of her connection to the Trump family to cash in and enjoy the attention.
Marla married Donald in 1993, two months after the birth of their daughter Tiffany. She met the New York businessman during a tennis match in 1985 while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana. However, that didn’t stop them from connecting and having a child together before finally getting married.
During an appearance on the ABC News podcast, "Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris" in 2018, the former actress and model said she didn’t feel like a "mistress."
“Every step of the way, I was praying, ‘God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance,’” she explained.
She has since leaned into her Christian faith and has become a huge advocate for RFK Jr.’s health beliefs as a booster of the Global Wellness Forum.
Marla has openly celebrated the ascension of RFK Jr. and his "Make America Healthy Again" movement.
"So grateful that our hearts and souls, and our prayers have come together for a time like this!" she wrote on X, celebrating RFK Jr.’s confirmation.
"I have to support America’s health, our children’s health… We suffered [for] so long with what they’re putting in our food supply without having consent on what we’re getting medically," said Marla during Kennedy's Senate confirmation hearing.