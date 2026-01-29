Gavin Newsom Trolls 'Grandpa Donald Trump' for Complaining That Being the President Is a 'Boring' Job
Jan. 29 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom never misses the opportunity to take a swipe at Donald Trump.
After the president denied falling asleep at a "boring" Cabinet meeting, the governor of California reposted a video of Trump's claims and dragged him for complaining about his position.
Gavin Newsom Mocks Donald Trump
"Grandpa Trump finds being President of the United States 'boring.' Good to know," Newsom, 58, wrote via X on Thursday, January 29.
The 79-year-old POTUS' denial came when he was accused of dozing off during a lengthy Cabinet meeting.
"So, with that, we are going to ask a couple of people to say a few words. And we’re not going to go through the whole table because the last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours," he said ahead of another meeting. "And some people said, ‘He closed his eyes.’ Look, it got pretty boring. I love these people, I love these people, but there’s a lot of people! It was a little bit on the boring side."
Donald Trump Insists He Didn't Fall Asleep During Cabinet Meeting
However, the businessman insisted he "just closed" his eyes and wasn't snoozing.
"Because I wanted to get the h--- out of here! Some of them — and I didn’t sleep by the way, I don’t sleep much. But you know, it’s funny, some of them got me in a blink," the POTUS explained.
"And besides that, Marco [Rubio], between these two guys, if I was sleeping, they’d be waking me up. They’d be knocking me, 'Come on, you got to wake up, boss.' But no, we’ve had great meeting... look, we’re the most transparent presidency by far," he continued. "And I love going around the room, but we’re going to pick a few people."
Why Does Donald Trump Have Bruised Hands?
Concerns over Trump's health and age have heightened over the past several months, as aside from appearing to sleep during meetings, he's been sporting bruises on his right hand. However, he often covers up the spot with makeup.
At first, it was claimed that the discoloration was due to frequent hand shaking, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed in the summer of 2025 that the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
At the recent World Economic Forum, Trump had a big purple bruise on his left hand, but he claimed it was nothing serious.
"I clipped it on the table. So I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," he told reporters. "The doctor said, you don't have to take that, sir. You're very healthy. I said, I'm not taking any chances. So anyway, that's one of the side effects of taking aspirin."
In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Trump declared of his health, "Genetically, I’m in great shape. My mother and her family lived very long, well into their 90s. No heart disease in my family. No this, no that."