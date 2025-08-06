Politics Donald Trump Refuses to Back J.D. Vance as 2028 President, Says It's 'Too Early' to Decide Source: mega Donald Trump isn't quite sure if his VP is the right candidate to be president in 2028. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was questioned by reporters at the White House on Tuesday, August 5, about whether or not he thinks Vice President J.D. Vance is fit to replace him as president in 2028. However, as the man who appointed Vance as second in command, the president’s response was quite shocking. “I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the vice president,” Trump begrudgingly said. “I think Marco [Rubio] is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form.”

'It's Too Early'

Source: mega Donald Trump said J.D. Vance would 'probably' be favored as the 2028 president.

“I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here,” Trump added. “So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Donald Trump Revisits Idea of Third Term

Source: mega The president revisited the idea of a third term during a recent CNBC interview.

On the same day Trump snubbed Vance as his successor, he was interviewed by CNBC, where he revisited the idea of running for a third term despite it not being an option, per the 22nd Amendment. “I’d like to run; I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump stated. “You know why? Because people love the tariffs, and they love that foreign countries aren’t ripping us off.” When he continued to be pressed about the topic, the 79-year-old world leader went on to say, “Probably not.”

Donald Trump Is 'Focused on the Current Term'

Source: mega Donald Trump previously claimed 'a lot of people want' him to run for a third term.

In March, Trump floated around the idea of running for a third term. While taking a phone interview in the Oval Office, the president claimed that “a lot of people want me to do it.” “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. It’s far too early to think about it,” he noted, adding that he is “focused on the current term.”

'Can't Stomach Trump'

Source: mega J.D. Vance was vocal about not liking Donald Trump in 2016.