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Donald Trump Fumes Over 'Moron' Bill Maher as He Claims He's 'Slightly More Talented Than Jimmy Kimmel' 

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and Jimmy Kimmel on Truth Social.

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May 3 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump slammed Fox News on Saturday, May 2, for covering Bill Maher's interview with California governor Gavin Newsom the evening prior.

In a scathing Truth Social post shared on his account, the president, 79, went after the two men, as well as longtime foe Jimmy Kimmel.

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Source: MEGA

The president ripped into the comedians on May 2.

Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel," Trump blasted online. “I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond."

He then called the political commentator, 70, "weak and ineffective" and "absolutely pathetic."

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Donald Trump Also Blasted Gavin Newsom

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Gavin Newsom 'dumb.'

“He was much different from what people think but, last night, I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals.’ Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient," Trump jabbered on.

"Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming," he blasted.

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image of bill maher
Source: MEGA

'Fox should stop putting [Bill Maher] on,' Donald Trump said.

"Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts. All you have to do is look at what’s happened to Los Angeles, San Francisco, the horrendous homeless problem all over every street, the Railway catastrophe that is Billions of Dollars over budget," he went on.

"Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that. DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU!" Trump screamed into the Truth Social stratosphere.

Bill Maher Previously Called Donald Trump 'Crazy'

image of bill maher
Source: HBO

Bill Maher and Donald Trump previously had dinner together at the White House.

Trump and Maher don't have the easiest relationship, with the pair infamously sitting down for dinner at the White House in March 2025.

The comedian previously stated he wasn't too "nervous" and "scared" to attend the event, but had a drink to help calm him down.

After the supper, the billionaire allegedly sent Maher a flurry of mean texts and the duo argued over several political issues.

"I was having a good time," Maher said on his eponymous HBO talk show in March when he set the record straight on the dinner. "So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public... That’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong, and I can be honest."

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