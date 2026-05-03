Donald Trump Fumes Over 'Moron' Bill Maher as He Claims He's 'Slightly More Talented Than Jimmy Kimmel' 

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Source: MEGA The president ripped into the comedians on May 2.

“Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel," Trump blasted online. “I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond." He then called the political commentator, 70, "weak and ineffective" and "absolutely pathetic."

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Donald Trump Also Blasted Gavin Newsom

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Gavin Newsom 'dumb.'

“He was much different from what people think but, last night, I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals.’ Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient," Trump jabbered on. "Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming," he blasted.

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Source: MEGA 'Fox should stop putting [Bill Maher] on,' Donald Trump said.

"Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts. All you have to do is look at what’s happened to Los Angeles, San Francisco, the horrendous homeless problem all over every street, the Railway catastrophe that is Billions of Dollars over budget," he went on. "Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that. DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU!" Trump screamed into the Truth Social stratosphere.

Bill Maher Previously Called Donald Trump 'Crazy'

Source: HBO Bill Maher and Donald Trump previously had dinner together at the White House.