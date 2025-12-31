or
Donald Trump Ridiculed by Jake Tapper for Posting 'Social Media Garbage' About the Kennedys Hours After Tatiana Schlossberg's Death

Jake Tapper shamed Donald Trump's social media antics.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Journalist Jake Tapper dissed Donald Trump for the way he was bashing the Kennedys as the famous brood grieves the loss of John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg.

Hours after it was revealed that Schlossberg died from cancer at age 35 on Tuesday, December 30, the president "re-posted some social media garbage attacking the Kennedy family," the CNN star pointed out via X.

Donald Trump Gets Slammed for Attacking the Kennedys

Jake Tapper and countless others criticized Donald Trump for reposting rude comments about the Kennedys after JFK's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg died.

Countless people agreed with Tapper's upset, with one writing, "Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedy s— because he's obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he'll never have. Pathetic. And revealing."

"There's something very wrong with this man," another individual declared. "If your father behaved this way, you'd seek medical help for him."

Donald Trump Reposts Rude Remarks About the Kennedy Family

The president didn't comment on Schlossberg's death.

In his X upload, Tapper included screenshots of the comments the POTUS was sharing on his Truth Social feed, most of which were supportive of the businessman's recent controversial decision to rename the Kennedy Center to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Donald Trump

The president was highly criticized for renaming the Kennedy Center to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

"The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys," one person wrote online, while another said, "They don’t raise money for it. They never show up. And the only Kennedy who has been there recently is a member of Trump’s cabinet."

Tatiana Schlossberg's Death Announcement

The author was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November 2024.

As OK! reported, the JFK Library Foundation shared the sad news on Instagram on behalf of Schlossberg's family, which includes her husband, George Moran, and their two kids.

"Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts," read the post, which was signed, "George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory."

JFK's granddaughter underwent chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant and more before she died.

The late mother-of-two was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 after giving birth to her second child. She shared the news with the public this past November via an essay in The New Yorker.

Caroline and Edwin Kennedy's eldest daughter did chemotherapy at home and had a bone marrow transplant.

"During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe," she sadly wrote. "My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me."

