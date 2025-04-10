'Horrible': 'Idiot' Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Suggesting Autism Could Be Caused by 'a Shot'

During a recent Cabinet meeting, the president discussed an increase in the rate of autism diagnoses, but used fabricated statistics to make the issue sound even more dire.

"It was one in 10,000 children had autism, and now it’s one in 31. Not 31,000, 31," Trump said.

"That is horrible — that’s a horrible statistic, isn’t it? And there’s gotta be something artificial out there that’s doing it," he continued, turning to Kennedy. "So you think you’re gonna have a pretty good idea, huh?"

"We will know by September," the health and human resources secretary replied.

"There will be no bigger news conference than that, so that’s it. If you can come up with that answer: where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it," the GOP leader told the press.