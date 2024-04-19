'He's Just Naming Fox News Guests': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Bringing Printed Conservative Opinion Articles to Court to 'Prove' His Innocence
Former President Donald Trump showed up to court carrying a stack of papers and gave a rambling speech about opinion aritcles writen by "legal experts" that he claimed proves the hush money indictment against him was "ridiculous."
His odd stunt was mocked and lambasted by several of the ex-prez's biggest critics, calling the entire thing "a waste of paper."
"These are all stories from legal experts saying how this is not a case," Trump said. "The case is ridiculous."
"Jeanine Pirro, Andrew McCarthy, each one of them call it a zombie case, meaning there is no case. And they say its unconstitutional," he told a group of reporters outside of the courtroom. "These are all articles posted in the last few days."
A Fox News clip of Trump holding up his stacks of print out articles was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he was ridiculed for his "desperate attempt to get the public opinion to his side."
One user wrote, from the former president's perspective, "I’ve printed out (for some odd reason) the online opinion articles of a few sketch lawyers or Fox TV personalities who agree with me — all of whom the vast majority of the greater legal community clown on regularly — thus proving my innocence in this legal matter. Thank you."
Another user shared the clip in a post that read, "Trump is just naming Fox News guests at this point. Has the well really run dry?"
A third person joked, "He should instruct his lawyers to present this argument in court to see what happens."
- Donald Trump Rants Judge Is 'Railroading' Him at 'Breakneck Speed' in Hush Money Trial: 'This Is a Scam!'
- 'Struggling With the Smell': Donald Trump Farts Up a Storm During His Criminal Trial as a Foul Stench Fills the Courtroom: Report
- Megyn Kelly Admits She Voted for Donald Trump in 2020 Because She Had 'Concerns for This Country'
Trump is in court for criminal charges related to hush money payments made to adult film start Stormy Daniels. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has gone on to call every indictment against him a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
The ex-president was also issued a gag order to prevent him from discussing the court case and everyone involved in it — an order he has allegedly broken several times before the jury was even selected for the trial.
Trump will face court later this month regarding his repeated remarks and how the judge will issue punishment moving forward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump has been allegedly falling asleep, farting, and constantly looking over at the jurors throughout the first week of his trial.
He has also complained about being unable to campaign for the upcoming 2024 presidential election after being ordered by the court to appear at every day of the trial.