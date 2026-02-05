Donald Trump Secretly Gets Trashed by Republican Lawmakers at Congressional Gym, Democrat Spills: 'You'd Be Surprised'

Article continues below advertisement

Democratic representative Eric Swalwell claims some of Donald Trump's loyal supporters bash him in private — specifically at the gym. In an interview uploaded on Wednesday, February 4, Swalwell teased, "You'd be surprised...the truth really comes out in the congressional gym. Republicans and Democrats work out together...that's where I see who they really are." He went on to say that Republican lawmakers will "talk s---" on the 79-year-old president and are aware that "what he's doing is wrong," but they don't speak up out of fear.

😳 U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell says the real political tea is spilling at the gym, where he claims Republicans are quietly trashing Donald Trump between sets.



"You learn a lot in the congressional gym." https://t.co/EfS31NbRvj pic.twitter.com/s1sbNt55UR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2026

Source: mega 'They say one thing at a hearing and they act another way in the gym,' he shared.

"I see too many people who are being quiet," he declared, alleging these people don't want to go after Trump because of the "violence" and "threats" they'll receive on social media. "These guys... they say one thing at a hearing and they act another way in the gym," Swalwell continued. "When the cameras are off and they're below ground, they're completely different." To that point, he added that many of his "Republican colleagues view Congress like the WWE."

'It's Mostly Rooted in Fear'

Source: mega Eric Swalwell claims 'fear' keeps GOP members from speaking out against Donald Trump.

Swalwell called it "really frustrating," saying, "We're not doing this for the quote 'fans,' we're doing it for our constituents." "I think it's mostly rooted in fear," he reiterated. "If they speak out against Donald Trump, he sends his Twitter army at them and their lives change."

'They're Terrified to Step Out of Line'

Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene also claimed she'd witnessed GOP members mocking the president in private.

Swalwell's remarks echo that of former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who revealed in late 2025 that many of her fellow Republicans quietly ridicule the divisive POTUS. In an explosive interview with 60 Minutes, Greene claimed she'd witnessed GOP members mocking Trump firsthand. "I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them," she told host Lesley Stahl during the sit-down.

Source: mega; 60 Minutes/YouTube Donald Trump branded Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'very dumb person' following her statements.