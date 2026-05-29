CNN Host Stunned Over Donald Trump's Approval Rating

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CNN host Kate Bolduan was genuinely shocked by a massive drop in President Donald Trump's approval rating among young men, exclaiming on-air that she thought the staggering stats were a typo. While discussing recent polling with CNN data analyst Harry Enten, Bolduan was shown that Trump's net approval rating with young men (ages 18 to 30) had plummeted to -55 points. Caught off guard, Bolduan told Enten, "I was literally about to ask you if that was a typo!"

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's approval rating has hit historical lows throughout his second term.

Enten confirmed the data was accurate, calling it a historic 56-point negative swing for the president within a crucial demographic that had helped secure his election victory. The pair noted that this massive drop in young male support coincided with Trump's decision to host a UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Enten suggested this was a strategic move by the administration to reconnect with this exact demographic. “I mean, UFC is huge now. One way to put it into some perspective for you, right, is how many people tuned in to the initial event on Paramount+. It was 5 million people who tuned in. To give you an idea, so far in the NHL playoffs this year, from rounds one and two, the average game is getting 3.3 million average viewership,” Enten said. “Now, you know that’s not exactly apples to apples, but it does suggest, and what a lot of the polling suggests as well, is that UFC right now is like the number four sport in America, right? It’s football, baseball, basketball, and then UFC. It’s huge.”

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'Oh, gosh!'

Source: MEGA Kate Bolduan was visibly stunned during her live television broadcast.

Enten explained that “You look at the polling, you see that, you know, the younger fans, it tends to be younger folks, younger men specifically, who are the big fans of UFC. And Donald Trump, of course, put up a historic performance with them back in the 2024 election for a Republican candidate for president. He actually won them. He won men under the age of thirty by a point. Look at his net approval rating now, though, with them.” Then Enten stopped, adding, “Oh my goodness gracious,” as Bolduan said, “Oh, gosh!” “I was literally about to ask you if that was a typo,” she added as the numbers appeared on the screen. Enten assured her it was not a typo.

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'No, That Is Not a Typo'

Source: MEGA Harry Enten assured Kate Bolduan the president's plummetting approval rating was not a typo.

“No, that is not a typo. Me and my crack crew spend many hours on those slides, and we can tell you that is not a typo. That is a fifty-six point move against the president of the United States among young men who helped put him over the top in the election. And now he is very much struggling with them. Maybe that’s part of the reason why he wants to put on an event like this, to try and connect with some of them,” the intrepid numbers guru concluded. Enten has repeatedly expressed shock on-air regarding the drastic and historically rapid collapse of the president's approval ratings during his second term. While Enten confirmed that Trump’s broader approval rating sank to 36 percent — matching historic lows not seen since the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021 — there remains one major exception: MAGAworld. Data shows that within his core MAGA base, Trump maintains near-perfect approval. However, Enten emphasized that because this base represents only a segment of the general electorate, it cannot insulate the wider Republican Party from significant vulnerabilities heading into the 2026 midterms.

Donald Trump's Approval Rating Hits Historical Lows

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's net approval rating was reported as -18.5 to -19.1 percentage points.