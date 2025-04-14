Politics 'Disgusting' Donald Trump Slammed for Bragging About 'Best Relationship' With El Salvador's 'Coolest Dictator' Nayib Bukele Source: MEGA Critics aren't fond of Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele's bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele are a duo many critics don't want to see. The president faced backlash after his controversial visit with El Salvador's self-proclaimed "coolest dictator in the world" at the Oval Office on Monday, April 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday, April 14.

Article continues below advertisement

During their meeting, Bukele confirmed he would not be returning a Maryland man named Kilmar Abrego Garcia — who was mistakenly arrested by ICE and deported to El Salvador's frightening mega-prison while picking up his 5-year-old from the child's grandmother’s house. "Of course I’m not going to do it," the president of El Salvador declared, referring to Abrego Garcia as a "terrorist" despite him having no criminal record.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nayib Bukele refers to himself as the 'coolest dictator in the world.'

Article continues below advertisement

Abrego Garcia was also allegedly living in the U.S. legally when taken into custody, with the Trump administration calling his deportation an "oversight" but not doing anything to fix their mistakes. "The question is preposterous," the Central American leader claimed, as Trump smiled in approval beside him. "I don’t have the power to return him to the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he and Nayib Bukele have the 'best relationship.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Bukele's remarks upsetting many American citizens, Trump continued to boast about his bond with El Salvador's commander-in-chief, bragging: "I have a great relationship with this man. I have the best relationship with him." Throughout the visit with Bukele, Trump and his Justice Department insisted they were not obligated to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. after the Supreme Court ordered Republican cabinet members to "effectuate" the Maryland man's release from prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"No version of this legally ends with [Abrego Garcia] ever living here," United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller sternly stated, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted: "The foreign policy of the United States is conducted by the president of the United States, not by a court." After videos of the meeting hit social media, distraught internet users ripped apart Trump for refusing to fix his mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been working with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele amid his deportation efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

"What a f------ disgusting human trump is! So is the border czar Tom Homan! This is not America. This is a f----- up country with a s----- and vile leader," someone said, as another individual added, "criminals and dictators stick together." "Don't let his good looks fool you. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who calls himself the 'world's coolest dictator,' is proud of the massive prison he has built, wants to imprison as many people as possible. He basically wants it to be a US penal colony (Trump apparently agrees)," a third person pointed out.