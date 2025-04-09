'Pure Evil': Ann Coulter Criticized for Supporting Donald Trump Wanting to Deport American Citizens to El Salvador
Conservative author and political commentator Ann Coulter has made headlines by seemingly rejoining the Donald Trump train after years of criticism.
Several critics have taken to social media to ridicule Coulter for rejoining the MAGA movement only after the president hinted at sending American citizens to El Salvador prisons.
Coulter, known for her vocal opinions, had initially supported President Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign but later became one of his most outspoken critics. However, she has again shown support for the president through various social media posts.
On Tuesday, April 8, Coulter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an article where the commander-in-chief is considering the idea of deporting American citizens who are violent criminals to El Salvador and wrote: "Trump 2 is AWESOME!"
A number of vocal critics took to social media to call out the conservative personality for supporting the president's "most evil" aspects of his presidency.
One user on X wrote: "She just tries to stay relevant in any way she can."
Another X user commented: "This is as realistic of a pure evil 'dark MAGA' agenda and enactment as you can get, and it's only been 100 days."
A third person joked: "Oh my goodness! Did h--- freeze over? Ann Coulter actually said something nice about President Trump?"
"So, the president has discussed this idea quite a few times publicly. He’s also discussed it privately," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a recent briefing.
"These would be heinous, violent criminals who have broken our nation’s laws repeatedly, and these are violent repeat offenders in American streets," Leavitt explained.
The press secretary said the deportations would only go forward if the law allows, adding that Trump and his administration are doubtful it would pass legal scrutiny.
"The president has said, ‘if it’s legal,’ right? If there is a legal pathway to do that, he’s not sure. We are not sure if there is," she continued. "It’s an idea that he has simply floated and has discussed very publicly in the effort of transparency."
Over the weekend, Trump said he would "love to" send violent American citizens to El Salvador after President Nayib Bukele said he would accept them.
"Well, I love that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "If we could take some of our 20-time wise guys that push people into subways and that hit people over the back of the head and that purposely run people over in cars — if he would take them, I would be honored to give them."
"I don’t know what the law says on that, but I can’t imagine the law would say anything different," he said. "If they can house these horrible criminals for a lot less money than it costs us, I’m all for it, but I would only do so according to the law."
"I think if we could get El Salvador or somebody to take them, I’d be very happy with it. But I have to see what the law says," Trump continued.