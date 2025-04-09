'Pure Evil': Ann Coulter Criticized for Supporting Donald Trump Wanting to Deport American Citizens to El Salvador

"So, the president has discussed this idea quite a few times publicly. He’s also discussed it privately," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a recent briefing.

"These would be heinous, violent criminals who have broken our nation’s laws repeatedly, and these are violent repeat offenders in American streets," Leavitt explained.

The press secretary said the deportations would only go forward if the law allows, adding that Trump and his administration are doubtful it would pass legal scrutiny.

"The president has said, ‘if it’s legal,’ right? If there is a legal pathway to do that, he’s not sure. We are not sure if there is," she continued. "It’s an idea that he has simply floated and has discussed very publicly in the effort of transparency."