Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About His Golf Game Amid Crumbling Stock Market: 'What Could Possibly Be More Important?'
Like the stock market, Donald Trump's golf score is down — which is good for his sake, but not so much for the country.
While speaking to the media on Sunday, April 6, the Republican president took the time to chat with a reporter about his golf game before addressing the sweeping tariffs he imposed on imported goods, which sent the global stock market plummeting.
After a reporter asked how the golf tournament Trump attended over the weekend was, the former host of The Apprentice declared: "Very good because I won. It’s good to win. I have a very low handicap."
When he finished bragging about his recent golf performance, Trump responded to questions about tariffs and the global trade war occurring between the U.S., Canada, China and other countries across the world.
After a video of Trump discussing sports went viral on X (formerly named Twitter), haters seized the opportunity to criticize the president.
"Wait… is he talking about his golf game while he’s potentially throwing our country into another great recession?" one person questioned, while a second individual quipped: "Thank God he won his golf tournament! Understand they are replacing the White House Rose Garden with a trophy room for all of Trump’s golf trophies."
"He looks 90 years old," a third troll mocked of the 78-year-old's aging appearance, while a fourth social media user gorily snubbed: "He looks old and feeble in that video. I think the secret service would have shot anyone who dared to beat him at golf. Makes it easier to win."
"Of course, what could possibly be more important than golf?" a fifth critic asked, though some fans defended Trump by pointing out that he was simply responding to the reporter's question.
Trump initially faced backlash for attending a golf tournament over the weekend as his appearance meant he was skipping out on a trip to Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of four American soldiers killed during a training exercise in Lithuania.
The soldiers, identified as Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, Pfc. Dante D. Taitano and Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, had all been based in Fort Stewart, Ga., but were overseas when they tragically passed.
Instead of attending the ceremony, the president sent Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to pay respects, prompting haters to call the move "another Trump slight" against the U.S. military.
On X, one critic complained: "Can you imagine the uproar if President Biden skipped a dignified transfer of 4 dead U.S. soldiers to play golf instead, while at the same time, millions of 401Ks were being wiped out by his tariffs? MAGA would DEMAND impeachment. But for Trump? Crickets."