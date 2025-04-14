or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Mocked After Bragging About 'Perfect' Health Report: 'He's a Sack of Blubber'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed after bragging about his 'perfect' health report, with one critic calling him a 'sack of blubber.'

By:

April 14 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump bragged to reporters about his “perfect” score on his cognitive exam while taking questions on Air Force One on April 13.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Precancerous growths were found on Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump shared. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.” He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”

“Were you impressed by that?” he asked reporters.

When Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn said he was “not surprised” by the results, Trump told him he has “a lot of respect” for Glenn “as a reporter.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump asked reporters if they were 'impressed' by his perfect cognitive health score.

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

People quickly took to social media platform X to slam Trump, with one user writing, “This dude really wakes up every morning, looks in the mirror, and gives himself a medal. Well-raised people get praised by others—loudmouths with Napoleon syndrome just shout compliments at their own reflection and wait for applause.”

“Can someone ask him what his A1C is?” another critic wrote. “Can we see him on the treadmill test? Can we see him doing sit-ups, crunches, push-ups, pull-ups, riding a bike, lifting weights, squats. Anything? He’s a sack of blubber.”

One user went as far as to question the validity of the medical report, noting, “Another Trump 'paid influenced physical exam'... another fabrication, another absurd report, what's new…”

While there was a breadth of criticism, one member complimented Trump, stating he “does look physically fitter these days.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

One X user questioned the validity of Donald Trump's medical report.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Trump’s medical records were released after he visited his doctor on April 11.

"I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF),” physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella stated.

While the report noted he is in “excellent “cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” it did note they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician who did Donald Trump's physical, noted he's in 'excellent health.'

The report also stated an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound." In addition, Trump’s hearing was deemed as “normal,” his lungs “were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities” and his heart "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the summary of his health report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.