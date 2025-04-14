Donald Trump Mocked After Bragging About 'Perfect' Health Report: 'He's a Sack of Blubber'
Donald Trump bragged to reporters about his “perfect” score on his cognitive exam while taking questions on Air Force One on April 13.
“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump shared. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.” He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”
“Were you impressed by that?” he asked reporters.
When Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn said he was “not surprised” by the results, Trump told him he has “a lot of respect” for Glenn “as a reporter.”
- Donald Trump's 'Memory Question' Cognitive Test Challenged by Democratic Strategist on Fox News
- Donald Trump Melts Down and Demands 'Crooked Joe Biden Take a Cognitive Test' to 'Find Out Why He Makes Such Terrible Decisions'
- Donald Trump's Cancer Scare? Precancerous Condition Exposed in President's Health Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
People quickly took to social media platform X to slam Trump, with one user writing, “This dude really wakes up every morning, looks in the mirror, and gives himself a medal. Well-raised people get praised by others—loudmouths with Napoleon syndrome just shout compliments at their own reflection and wait for applause.”
“Can someone ask him what his A1C is?” another critic wrote. “Can we see him on the treadmill test? Can we see him doing sit-ups, crunches, push-ups, pull-ups, riding a bike, lifting weights, squats. Anything? He’s a sack of blubber.”
One user went as far as to question the validity of the medical report, noting, “Another Trump 'paid influenced physical exam'... another fabrication, another absurd report, what's new…”
While there was a breadth of criticism, one member complimented Trump, stating he “does look physically fitter these days.”
As OK! reported, Trump’s medical records were released after he visited his doctor on April 11.
"I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF),” physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella stated.
While the report noted he is in “excellent “cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” it did note they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.
The report also stated an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound." In addition, Trump’s hearing was deemed as “normal,” his lungs “were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities” and his heart "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the summary of his health report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”