Donald Trump Mocked After Bragging About 'Perfect' Health Report: 'He's a Sack of Blubber'

Donald Trump was slammed after bragging about his 'perfect' health report, with one critic calling him a 'sack of blubber.'

Donald Trump bragged to reporters about his “perfect” score on his cognitive exam while taking questions on Air Force One on April 13.

Trump: Most of you have seen they released my physical. The numbers were perfect. I took a cognitive exam. I would challenge anybody here to beat those marks.. Are you impressed? pic.twitter.com/gLddJaXthx

“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump shared. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.” He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”

“Were you impressed by that?” he asked reporters.

When Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn said he was “not surprised” by the results, Trump told him he has “a lot of respect” for Glenn “as a reporter.”