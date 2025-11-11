or
Donald Trump Slammed for 'Creepy' Erika Kirk Kiss in Oval Office: 'Peak Sleaze Energy'

split photo of erika kirk and donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is getting blasted online for kissing Charlie Kirk's window, Erika, in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday, November 10.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Donald Trump pulled Erika Kirk in for an awkward kiss in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday, November 10 — and people online are thoroughly grossed out.

Charlie Kirk's widow attended the swearing-in ceremony of family friend Sergio Gor as the Trump administration's new ambassador to India.

Erika — who took over as CEO of the late right-wing activist's organization, Turning Point USA, following his September assassination — wrapped her arm around the president as he planted a smooch on her cheek.

The mom-of-two, 36, could be seen puckering her lips to the air as she clasped Donald's hand.

image of Donald Trump and Erika Kirk looked very cozy at the White House on Monday, November 10.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Erika Kirk looked very cozy at the White House on Monday, November 10.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the POTUS described Erika as “a very special lady who I unfortunately have seen a lot of on television recently, for the wrong reasons."

He added, “Who Charlie said is the greatest of anybody he ever knew — best friends and best everything.”

People Are Disgusted by Donald Trump and Erika Kirk's Oval Office Kiss

image of The president took Erika Kirk's hand to pull her in for a kiss on the cheek.
Source: mega

The president took Erika Kirk's hand to pull her in for a peck on the cheek.

One person on X dubbed him "predator-in-chief," adding that Erika was only "there for his daily creep fix" and called Donald's move to kiss her "peak sleaze energy."

Another user wrote, "Ewwww, so gross!"

A third chimed in, using emojis to express their feelings about the exchange. "🤢🤢🤢🤮," they posted.

A fourth called the president a "pervert."

Source: @AntiTrumpCanada/x

Donald Trump summoned Erika Kirk in for a kiss in the Oval Office.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

image of Donald Trump kissed Erika Kirk on the cheek when he presented her with her late husband's posthumous Medal of Freedom last month.
Source: mega

Donald Trump kissed Erika Kirk on the cheek when he presented her with her late husband's posthumous Medal of Freedom last month.

Others took aim at Erika for being there in the first place.

Someone questioned, "Where are this woman’s children? Why isn’t she with them? They’ve been through h--- and maybe a remaining parent could help them adjust to the trauma."

Another said, "Boy, she got over her mourning period FAST!"

A third referenced the warm embrace she gave J.D. Vance recently, which has had people side-eyeing her, as it seemed a little too intimate

They wrote, "Is she doing him [and] Vance?"

Erika Kirk Accused of Being 'Too Touchy-Feely' After Hug With Jason Aldean

image of Erika Kirk went viral after hugging Jason Aldean a little too closely at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.
Source: mega; Fox News

Erika Kirk went viral after hugging Jason Aldean a little too closely at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Erika has been facing a lot of criticism for being "too touchy-feely" with married men.

After hugging Jason Aldean a bit too closely at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, TikTok users called her out for rubbing the country star's back for several seconds. Jason's wife, Brittany looked on, appearing uncomfortable.

One viewer of the moment asked, "Why does she only hug men and married men only?"

"Has no one heard of a handshake or side hug? 🙄," another critic wrote.

image of Erika Kirk also embraced Sergio Gor in the Oval Office.
Source: mega

Erika Kirk also embraced Sergio Gor in the Oval Office.

Erika was also photographed hugging Sergio tightly, wrapping her fingers around his head, during her appearance in the Oval Office on Monday.

