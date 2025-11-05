Erika Kirk's 'Intimate' and 'Passionate' Gesture With J.D. Vance Wasn't Reciprocated by Vice President, Body Language Expert Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Seemed 'Excited' to See J.D. Vance

According to Bowden, the mom-of-two head's tilt — which "can appear coquettish or flirtatious" — made it look like she had been "excitedly anticipating this moment." "Her hands are then outstretched high as she walks towards him. This gesture tends to display to an audience a high level of emotionality, and here, an intent to engage in a passionate, emotional embrace," he shares. Meanwhile, the VP's "hands are lower, coming out at around his hip height and aimed at her waist. This is a more controlling gesture."

Source: @usatoday/youtube Erika Kirk cradling J.D. Vance's head and neck was 'highly significant'

Erika's "move to cradle his head and neck is highly significant," as "the head and neck are extremely vulnerable areas," the expert notes. "While this can be an intimate gesture, in this high-stakes public context, it functions as an attention-controlling move," he continues. "By holding his head, she controls his line of sight and becomes the dominant actor in the embrace, a potential, or even subconscious, move to regain some control."

How the VP Broke Contact

Source: @mrserikakirk/youtube Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot on September 10.

Bowden points out that J.D. — who according to Covers.com, is the current favorite to win the 2028 presidential election — putting his hands on "the small to middle of her back" is a move "often reserved for more intimate relationships." "Placing hands here is simultaneously supportive yet also highly intimate — far more so than the shoulders," he continues. "However, as her gesture becomes more dominant (the head hold), his intimate hand placement is quickly resolved, i.e. he moves his hands in such a way to resolve the embrace."

Source: @usatoday/youtube J.D. Vance used a 'double tap' on the back to signal the two of them are platonic.

The vice president responded to "her controlling head hold" by giving a "double tap" on Erika's back. "This is a predominantly male-to-male 'buddy' gesture in U.S. culture, its purpose is to non-verbally reframe an interaction. The double tap serves to break the intimacy," Bowden says, "as it signals, 'this embrace is not romantic or sexual.'" It also helped end the interaction in a "non-aggressive" way.

There Was a 'Significant Mismatch' in Their Demeanors

Source: mega J.D. Vance and wife Usha married in 2014.