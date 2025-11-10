'Lying Through His Teeth': Candace Owens Lashes Out at Ben Shapiro Over Claims She Accused Erika Kirk of 'Killing Her Husband'
Candace Owens is livid after Ben Shapiro's recent appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
The controversial far-right commentator took to X over the weekend with a scathing response to claims made by the conservative media host during his conversation with fellow Republican news personality Megyn Kelly on Thursday, November 6.
Shapiro had joined Kelly in Jacksonville, Fla., for a live taping of her podcast, where he went after Owens for her ongoing investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination.
"Ben Shapiro took the stage last night with @megynkelly and lied through his teeth. He said that I accused Erika Kirk of murdering Charlie Kirk," Owens wrote on Friday, November 7. "This quite literally is made up out of thin air. Looking forward to responding to him on my show later today."
In a follow-up post, she declared, "That is beyond smearing. He tried to pressure Megyn Kelly to make a statement about me by lying through his teeth and EXPLICITLY stating that I accused Erika Kirk of killing her husband."
Candace continued, "And then saying it was an evil that Megyn had to condemn. He is completely deranged."
Candace Owens Fuels Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories
Candace's outrage came in response to Ben's live spat with Megyn on Thursday, in which he questioned why the former Today host refused to comment on whether the Blackout author is "evil" for fueling conspiracy theories about Charlie's murder.
"We're professionals, we're in a business where people comment on what we say publicly. You know, again. this is why, you know, I think you and I differ on our angle with regard to, for example, Candace Owens. I think that what Candace Owens is doing right now is evil. It is evil what she is doing right now, OK? And I say that, again —" he ranted before being interrupted by Megyn.
Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly Get Into Live Podcast Spat
The ex-NBC star argued, "But what — like I didn't opine on whether it’s evil or not. But my position is: it’s really none of my business and —"
This time Ben cut her off, asking, "Why is it — but I have a question: why is it none of your business? I mean, you comment on these things for a living."
"I’m not mother of the internet," Megyn bluntly noted.
Still, Ben disagreed, insisting, "No, but if this were on the left and somebody were accusing Charlie Kirk of his wife having murdered him, I assume that you would be talking about it."
While Candace never directly accused Erika of orchestrating her husband's murder, she's fueled several conspiracy theories suggesting Charlie's assassination may have been some sort of inside job.