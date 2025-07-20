Politics Donald Trump Slams Elon Musk's New Political Party as 'Ridiculous,' Sparks International Debate Source: MEGA President Trump dismissed Elon Musk's new political party as 'ridiculous,' sparking a global debate.

President Donald Trump didn't hold back when addressing Elon Musk's plans for a new political party, labeling the idea as "ridiculous." While Musk may find amusement in this endeavor, Trump firmly believes that America thrives under its established two-party system.

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump called Elon Musk's political party idea 'ridiculous.'

The heated exchange follows Musk's announcement that he is forming the "America Party," a decision he unveiled as tensions rose in his ongoing feud with Trump. Before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., Trump shared his thoughts about Musk's announcement, expressing skepticism about the viability of a third party.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system. I think starting a third party just adds to confusion," Trump told reporters. "It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump told reporters a third party would only cause confusion.

Musk's new party comes in the wake of Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, which Musk criticized as a pathway to financial disaster for the country. In a twist, investment firm Azoria Partners announced it would delay the launch of a fund tied to Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, citing potential conflicts with his full-time duties as CEO amid the political creation.

During his tenure as a top advisor to Trump, Musk frequently collaborated with the former president on streamlining federal government operations. However, their relationship soured over the recent spending bill, which Musk sought to challenge by rallying support for Republican lawmakers opposed to the legislation known as the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Source: CNN/YOUTBE Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he wants Elon Musk to avoid politics.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed Musk's political ambitions, suggesting that the boards of directors at Musk's companies — Tesla and SpaceX — likely preferred he steer clear of political matters.

Source: MEGA Scott Bessent is the U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Soros CIO.

"I imagine that those boards of directors did not like this announcement yesterday and will be encouraging him to focus on his business activities, not his political activities," Bessent stated.

Musk's past contributions to Trump's 2024 re-election campaign — reportedly amounting to millions — displayed a once-solid alliance between the tech mogul and the president. Yet, the fallout over the spending bill appears to have driven a wedge between them, a rift that Musk initially sought to mend without success.

Source: MEGA Elon Musk gave millions to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.