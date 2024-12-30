Donald Trump Advisor Elon Musk May Pose 'National Security Risks' Due to Business Ties With China, Retired General Claims

Elon Musk has swiftly risen through the ranks from campaign supporter to advisor to President-elect Donald Trump as the 78-year-old prepares to return to the White House, but according to retired Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, the tech mogul could pose "national security risks" due to his business ties with China.

After winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency together for the next two years. However, in a new op-ed penned by Honoré, he pointed out that Ramaswamy previously implied he had concerns Musk could be "in China's pocket."