Donald Trump Slams Successor Joe Biden's Golf Game: 'He Wouldn’t Even Reach The [Ladies’] Tee'
Golf balls weren’t the only thing in former President Donald Trump’s aim during his recent golf outing earlier this week, with the real estate mogul taking a break from the game to swing at his Oval Office successor, President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, October 27, the ex-POTUS teed off at his famed Blue Monster course at the Trump National Doral just outside of Miami, Fla., as a part of the tournament concluding LIV Golf’s first season. During the tenth tee, the former POTUS took a jab at Biden’s alleged golf form.
“That swing looks like another four years!” a fan quipped, referencing the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.
“You think Biden could do that?” 45 joked, donning his signature “Make America Great Again” hat. “He wouldn’t even reach the [ladies’] tee.”
Though Trump has yet to formally announce another White House bid ahead of the 2024 election, The Apprentice alum has made several hints that another Presidential campaign may be in his future.
“I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before,” Trump said to a crowd of supporters while speaking at a rally in Robstown, Tex., on Saturday, October 22.
Though contrary to his sentiments about emerging victorious in the 2020 election — Biden won the race, nabbing both the electoral college with 306 votes versus Trump’s 232 votes, and the popular vote by more than 7 million votes — Trump said he just may throw his hat in the ring yet again.
"And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he added.
Yet this is far from the only instance Trump has alluded to a 2024 run. Over the summer, the former POTUS told New York magazine that he had “made that decision” — at least in his “own mind.”
“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” he quipped amid the interview published last July.
Axios reported on Trump’s recent rally remarks.