Donald Trump Slams Successor Joe Biden's Golf Game: 'He Wouldn’t Even Reach The [Ladies’] Tee'

Golf balls weren’t the only thing in former President Donald Trump’s aim during his recent golf outing earlier this week, with the real estate mogul taking a break from the game to swing at his Oval Office successor, President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, October 27, the ex-POTUS teed off at his famed Blue Monster course at the Trump National Doral just outside of Miami, Fla., as a part of the tournament concluding LIV Golf’s first season. During the tenth tee, the former POTUS took a jab at Biden’s alleged golf form.

“That swing looks like another four years!” a fan quipped, referencing the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.