Shots Fired! Nancy Pelosi Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Is 'Man Enough' To 'Show Up' To January 6 Committee Hearing
Nancy Pelosi had some harsh words for former President Donald Trump.
The embattled politician was recently subpoenaed in the House Select Committee's investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He is expected to testify on Monday, November 14 — but Pelosi doesn't believe he will show up unless the deposition is live and televised.
"I don't think he is man enough to show up," the House Speaker said in an interview with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.
"I don't think that his lawyers will want him to show up, because he has to testify under oath," she continued. "But I don't think he is man enough, we will see if he is man enough to show up."
Pelosi also pointed out that while she "keeps her distance" from the "decision making" side of the panel, she thinks it will be a sign to the American people that Trump considers himself truly "above the law" if he refuses to comply with the subpoena.
"Whatever they decide will also send a message about his respect," the 82-year-old added. "It's an oath we take to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That is a serious oath that we all take. Clearly, the rest of us had more respect for the office he held, then he had."
This isn't the first time Pelosi had made her thoughts about Trump crystal clear. As OK! previously reported, she was heard threatening to take a swing at him in a new video documenting the January 6 insurrection.
"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out," Pelosi declared in the famed clip. "I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I'm going to punch him out, and I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."
Trump has until Friday, November 4, to hand over the requested documentation to the House committee. He is scheduled to sit for deposition on Monday, November 14.