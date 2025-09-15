Donald Trump Slams 'the Left' as He Says 'Major Investigations' Underway After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is once again stirring controversy in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, September 14, the president claimed “major investigations” are already underway into groups that may have been tied to the killing. The remarks follow the arrest of Tyler Robinson, who was accused of fatally shooting Kirk during his scheduled appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump blamed 'the left' for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Trump, never one to hold back, put the blame squarely on one side of the political spectrum.

“The problem? Is on the left, it’s not on the right, like some people like to say on the right. The problem we have is on the left,” he told reporters gathered on the tarmac at Morristown Airport in New Jersey. He continued, “And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speak so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right. We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side, and we don’t. These are sick people. These are really deranged people.”

Law enforcement sources said the investigation has now widened to include online pro-trans groups and other organizations Robinson was allegedly connected to. One group, Armed Queers Salt Lake City, reportedly scrubbed its social media accounts after the American right-wing political activist’s death. Old promotional posters from the group’s events showed members posing with rifles and belts lined with bullets. One past lecture, titled “Queer Resistance,” replaced the letter Q with a hammer and sickle — a Communist symbol.

Source: MEGA Tyler Robinson was accused of shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s live-in partner, who is transitioning from male to female, has been “incredibly cooperative” with investigators, according to authorities. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that detectives are looking into the couple’s relationship to determine if it played a role in Robinson’s motive. Adding to the disturbing picture, threatening posts popped up online before the shooting. “Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally," one hater penned.

Source: MEGA The president said 'major investigations' are in progress after Charlie Kirk's murder.

As OK! previously reported, Robinson hasn't been helpful amid the investigation. “The suspect has not been cooperating so far, and so we’re getting all of this information from family members, again, people around the suspect, and the forensic information that we have,” Cox said during an appearance on Meet the Press.

Investigators revealed Robinson had already “implied that he had committed the murder” to a family member before his arrest on September 11, one day after Kirk was gunned down during his American Comeback Tour. The FBI identified him using its facial recognition database, but Robinson tried to convince his friends on Discord that his “doppelgänger” was the real shooter.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Democrats 'sick people.'

Before his own family turned him in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson told his online circle that someone else was “trying to get me in trouble.” When a group member suggested cashing in the $100,000 reward by reporting him, Robinson replied, “Only if I get a cut.” One person in the chat even joked, “Whatever you do, don’t go to a McDonald’s anytime soon,” referring to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer, who was caught hiding in one.