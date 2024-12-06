United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Living at Different Address Than Wife Before His Shocking Murder, Legal Records Reveal

Brian and his wife appeared to be living separately for years before his shocking death, as he recorded the new address in 2021, while Paulette kept the couple's previously shared home as her place of residence on her voter registration papers submitted in 2020 and last updated in 2023, per documents obtained by a news publication.

The late CEO's new address was less than a mile away from his wife's, with both residences located in the same city of Maple Grove, Minn.