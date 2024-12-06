United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Was Living at Different Address Than Wife Before His Shocking Murder, Legal Records Reveal
Police are digging deep to find the suspect who murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
In the midst of law enforcement's investigation into the 50-year-old executive's cold-blooded killing, unearthed legal records revealed Thompson used a different address than his wife, Paulette, when listing his place of residence on voter registration forms in Minnesota.
Brian and his wife appeared to be living separately for years before his shocking death, as he recorded the new address in 2021, while Paulette kept the couple's previously shared home as her place of residence on her voter registration papers submitted in 2020 and last updated in 2023, per documents obtained by a news publication.
The late CEO's new address was less than a mile away from his wife's, with both residences located in the same city of Maple Grove, Minn.
As this new eyebrow-raising detail was unveiled, an arrest Brian faced in 2017 also resurfaced.
The corporate man was taken into police custody in Minnesota more than seven years ago and charged with Driving Under the Influence, arrest records obtained by the news outlet revealed.
At the time, he was convicted of a misdemeanor and sentenced to two years of probation, according to the legal filing.
The suspect who murdered Brian in a "brazen targeted attack" on Wednesday, December 4, is still at large.
He is believed to have fled from the scene by foot before hopping on a rental bike and making his way through Central Park.
The gunman struck Brian several times at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
The CEO had been headed to UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference when the murderer approached him from behind. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West hospital shortly after the slaying.
A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said the words "deny," "defend" and “depose" were eerily written on the gun shell casings found at the scene.
The three words were very similar to the phrase "delay, deny, defend," which has commonly been used by critics of the healthcare industry.
The 2010 book Delay Deny Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It explains the meaning behind the words, noting its reference to the ways insurance companies "delay paying claims, deny valid claims in whole or part and defend their actions by forcing claimants to enter litigation."
After Brian's death, his wife admitted her husband had been receiving "threats" in the moments leading up to his passing, as OK! previously reported.
"Yes, there had been some," Paulette confessed. "I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."
"I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now," she added. "I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children."
Paulette — who shares two sons with Brian — also released a formal statement in response to the CEO's murder.
"Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed," she expressed.
E! News obtained Brian and Paulette's voter registration forms.