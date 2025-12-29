Donald Trump Slathers on Makeup After Being Spotted With Bruises on Both of His Hands as Health Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump may need a new makeup artist.

On Sunday, December 28, the president was spotted with noticeable makeup applied to the back of his right hand while hosting another round of peace discussions with Ukraine at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The meeting comes as Trump continues efforts aimed at helping bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was seen wearing makeup on his hand during a public appearance.

Observers quickly noticed that the makeup appeared mismatched, prompting an outlet to request a statement from the White House regarding the visible concealer.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded by downplaying any concerns.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she said.

Trump looked pretty rough today -- note that both of his hands are discolored



(Joe Raedle/Getty) pic.twitter.com/adLUO2Wjvq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

This isn’t the first time Trump’s hand makeup has drawn attention.

Just days before Christmas, the president was criticized after appearing at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, December 22, where he unveiled new self-branded battleships. During the appearance, the makeup on his right hand appeared poorly blended and noticeably lighter than his natural skin tone.

Source: MEGA Photos of the concealer quickly went viral online.

Photos from the event quickly spread across social media, sparking commentary and speculation.

“All that money and his handlers can't find a concealer that matches his skin tone lol,” one critic wrote.

Another commenter added, “Wrong shade. No attempt to blend. He’s the president of the United States. You would think he would have access to the best makeup artists in the world.”

“He really needs to cut back on the handshaking — he's clearly too frail for it,” a third person chimed in.

Since February, Leavitt has repeatedly attributed the bruising on Trump’s hands to his habit of “constantly shaking hands.”

Source: MEGA The White House blamed the bruising on 'constant handshaking.'

However, South Los Angeles Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove has publicly suggested another possible explanation. She claimed the president may be taking the anti-Alzheimer’s medication Leqembi.

“The Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi: Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand); Can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs; Can cause tiredness. Curious,” Kamlager-Dove speculated in a December 4 post on X.

She expanded on her concerns in an interview with The Daily Beast, which closely follows Trump’s health.

“I’m not a doctor, but I do think it’s curious that [Trump’s] drowsiness and visible bruising on his hands are consistent with known symptoms and side effects of Alzheimer’s medications like Leqembi,” she said.

Kamlager-Dove also pointed to Trump’s recent public behavior as fueling further scrutiny.

“His recent incoherent remarks at a rally in the Poconos and a Truth Social rant about his three cognitive tests have only intensified scrutiny of his memory and mental fitness," she added.

Source: The White House/YouTube A congresswoman suggested the marks could be Alzheimer's medication-related.

Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, is an FDA-approved infusion treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease. The drug is designed to slow cognitive decline by removing amyloid plaques from the brain, though it is not considered a cure.

The medication carries known risks, including brain swelling or bleeding — a condition known as ARIA — which requires patients to undergo regular MRI scans. The treatment costs approximately $26,500 per year, though Medicare covers eligible patients receiving infusions at approved centers.