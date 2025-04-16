'Clown' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Mismatched Makeup on His Face: 'Clueless About How Bad He Looks'

President Donald Trump’s orange appearance has been a main topic since he took office for a second term, and though he’s been busy waging a trade war with China, the American people have had a lot to say about his makeup — or lack thereof.

During a recent public appearance, a snapshot of Trump was taken and shared via X, where he was roasted for having a patch of makeup-free skin. Though many people blamed a potential spray tan for the mishap, others suggested he has a makeup artist who “hates him.”