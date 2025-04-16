or
'Clown' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Mismatched Makeup on His Face: 'Clueless About How Bad He Looks'

The American people think Donald Trump is 'clueless' about how bad he looks.

April 16 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s orange appearance has been a main topic since he took office for a second term, and though he’s been busy waging a trade war with China, the American people have had a lot to say about his makeup — or lack thereof.

During a recent public appearance, a snapshot of Trump was taken and shared via X, where he was roasted for having a patch of makeup-free skin. Though many people blamed a potential spray tan for the mishap, others suggested he has a makeup artist who “hates him.”

Some X users slammed the president for wearing makeup despite his take on gender roles.

Most netizens, though, slammed the world leader for looking like a “clown.”

“Imagine being the leader of the free world, and you’re still so insecure with yourself that you have to put bronzer on every morning… lmao,” wrote one person

“Hates drag queens, wears makeup. Classic Republican male,” quipped another.

Others were shocked by how “clueless” Trump is about his appearance. “I can’t believe Mr. Felon doesn’t look in the mirror and see how he looks!” exclaimed one individual.

donald trump ridiculed mismatched makeup clueless he looks
Netizens called the president out for looking like a 'clown.'

“What I don't get is why doesn't anyone tell him that it looks dumb. You're an embarrassment when you open your mouth. Now this?” said another.

Many commenters also noted how the president’s ear has healed well after being shot in Butler, Penn., during his campaign rally on July 13, 2024. However, many people suggested the assassination attempt was staged and he wasn’t actually hit with a bullet.

donald trump ridiculed mismatched makeup clueless he looks clown
Social media users suggested Donald Trump didn't get shot in the ear during his assassination attempt in 2024.

“That ear looks like a bullet never grazed it,” said one. “Where is the piece of ear missing from the gunshot?” questioned another.

Apart from his “ridiculous” looks, the internet has turned into a firing squad against the president after his physical exam was revealed.

“Your blood type is ketchup, dude,” one wrote on X.

“He is not healthy — mentally or physically,” stated another.

clown donald trump ridiculed mismatched makeup clueless
Donald Trump was happy about the results of his health exam.

Trump, however, was impressed by his results.

“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump stated during an appearance at Air Force One on April 13. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.” He added he “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”

Trump has also been accused of having dementia, as in an interview with MindSite News this April, Dr. John Gartner detailed how “deteriorated” the president’s health appears to be.

clown donald trump ridiculed mismatched makeup clueless he looks
Dr. John Gartner accused the president of having dementia.

“He used to be quite graceful, and now he uses a wide-based gait typical of frontotemporal dementia; sometimes he swings his right leg in a semicircle,” Gartner said. “He also has trouble getting up the ramp; he has trouble doing physical things.”

When asked if Trump was fit to be president, Gartner went as far as comparing the world leader to Adolf Hitler and stated the American people are the “new Jews.”

