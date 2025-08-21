Donald Trump Snaps at 'Weak and Ineffective' MSNBC After 'Garbage' Network Mocks His Swollen Ankles

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump erupted with fury over MSNBC’s coverage of his swollen ankles, a symptom of his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. On Thursday, August 21, the president unleashed his anger in an all-caps Truth Social post, accusing the network’s reporters of covering the status of his health to increase their viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Snaps at MSNBC

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social The president was offended by MSNBC's coverage of his swollen ankles

“MSNBC IS DOING SO POORLY IN THE RATINGS THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO CHANGE THEIR NAME IN ORDER TO GET AWAY FROM THE STENCH OF THEIR FAKE NEWS PRODUCT,” he wrote, referring to the network rebranding its name to MS NOW, short for My Source News Opinion World, following its split from NBCUniversal. Trump continued, “SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH THEIR WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE OWNER, ‘CONCAST,’ HEADED BY DOPEY BRIAN ROBERTS, HOPELESSLY AND AIMLESSLY FLAILING IN THE WIND IN AN ATTEMPT TO DISASSOCIATE ITSELF FROM THE GARBAGE THAT THEY CREATED! MSNBC IS A FAILURE BY ANY NAME!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence O'Donnell Drags Donald Trump for Hiding Swollen Ankles

Source: MSNBC Lawrence O'Donnell slammed Donald Trump for hiding his ankles during his meeting in the Oval Office on August 18.

The president’s harsh remarks come after Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC’s The Last Word claimed Trump consciously made an effort to hide his swollen ankles during his meeting with European leaders at the White House on August 18. O’Donnell noted the 79-year-old president chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office instead of his usual spot at the fireplace to evade photos of his cankles pouring out of his shoes. The show’s host joked that Trump sat in the hidden spot so “no one was going to compare his ankles to a French president’s ankles or a German chancellor’s or a British prime minister’s.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lawrence O'Donnell Mocks Donald Trump for Liking McDonald's

Source: mega The MSNBC host mocked Donald Trump for liking McDonald's.

O’Donnell also ridiculed Trump’s swollen ankles after his Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin, as The Last Word host quipped that the Russian president’s “72-year-old ankles showed none of the mileage” of Trump’s. The MSNBC reporter even dragged the president for liking McDonald’s, suggesting Trump’s health wouldn’t be so poor if he rid his diet of the heavily saturated fats. “That’s one of the ways a lifetime of McDonald’s junk food catches up with you,” O’Donnell said. “One of the places those Big Macs are going to show up is in the ankles hanging over the edge of your shoes.”

Donald Trump's CVI Diagnosis

Source: mega The president revealed he was diagnosed with CVI in July.