Donald Trump Snubs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Shocking Moment

President Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 314 on Saturday, April 12, and as he walked into Miami’s Kaseya Center, the world leader was given a roaring applause.

However, the president’s entrance is going viral for a different reason, as he snubbed Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As Trump walked behind the MMA commentators, he warmly welcomed Kennedy with a firm handshake. When Hines attempted to greet the president, he ignored her and walked past the Bad Moms Christmas actress.