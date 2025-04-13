or
Donald Trump Snubs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Shocking Moment

photo of Donald Trump, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @christi12479643/X

The president walked back to Cheryl Hines to greet her after the apparent snub.

By:

April 13 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 314 on Saturday, April 12, and as he walked into Miami’s Kaseya Center, the world leader was given a roaring applause.

However, the president’s entrance is going viral for a different reason, as he snubbed Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As Trump walked behind the MMA commentators, he warmly welcomed Kennedy with a firm handshake. When Hines attempted to greet the president, he ignored her and walked past the Bad Moms Christmas actress.

donald trump snubs robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines ufc
Source: @christi12479643/X

The president gave the HHS Secretary a handshake before ignoring his wife.

Though she graciously rubbed Trump’s shoulder as he passed her by, the leader refrained from turning around and walked toward a crowd of others to say hello.

Hines, who pursed her lips in awe, made sure to greet Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, 17. However, the actress didn’t hold the slight over the president’s head. Later on at the star-studded event, Cheryl, Robert and Donald were seen embracing each other closely — this time, the RV actress had direct eye contact with the president as he held her hand.

donald trump snubs robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines
Source: @christi12479643/X

After the clip of Donald Trump walking past the actress went viral, viewers debated if he meant to ignore her or not.

After a clip of the moment circulated online, X users debated if Donald intended to initially walk past Cheryl.

“I think it's clear that he deliberately ignored her,” one suggested.

“Trump overlooked many people he might have greeted. Amid the excitement, it's easy to miss someone unintentionally. He made up for it,” another stated.

president donald trump snubs robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines ufc
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines said she will 'keep acting' despite her husband's political affiliation.

Though Robert was sworn in as the 26th HHS Secretary and lives in Washington, D.C., his wife was apprehensive to follow behind. “One day at a time,” Cheryl said in December 2024. “I will keep acting... I'm gonna pay attention to my career and do what I do and support my husband at the same time.”

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star eventually decided to move to the political state after Robert’s affair with Olivia Nuzzi. The HHS Secretary was caught in an intimate texting scandal with the former Washington correspondent for New York Magazine after they met in 2023 for an interview.

donald trump snubs robert f kennedy jrs cheryl hines
Source: mega

The HHS Secretary purchased a mansion in Georgetown for $4.34 million after his alleged scandal with Olivia Nuzzi.

Though Robert denied the claims, Olivia told The New York Times that “some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal.”

The secretary has since purchased a $4.34 million-dollar estate in Georgetown for his wife to move into. A close source to the couple revealed that “Cheryl was furious and made her demands very clear.”

The insider added: “She told Bobby in no uncertain terms she wanted to live in Georgetown, in one of its spectacular row homes and she was very bossy about it, giving him an ultimatum to move her to D.C., forthwith, or face the wrath of God.”

However, the confidant went on to say the star’s “main goal is keep his wandering eye from wandering again.”

