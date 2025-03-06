Cheryl Hines Gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ultimatum Following His Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi: Source

Nuzzi, 32, who previously worked as New York Magazine’s Washington correspondent, allegedly struck up a relationship with Kennedy while she was reporting on the 2024 campaign.

Their rumored affair ended Nuzzi’s two-year engagement with Politico‘s chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza.

"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," a spokesperson for RFK Jr. insisted in a statement obtained by media newsletter Status.

The outlet spoke to a source to confirm Kennedy Jr. was the "subject" involved in the alleged affair with Nuzzi.

Despite the former presidential candidate denying any sort of romantic relationship with the reporter, Nuzzi continued to double down on her claims, as she told The New York Times that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier this year.