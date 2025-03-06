Cheryl Hines Gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ultimatum Following His Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi: Source
Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines allegedly gave her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an ultimatum to move her to Washington, D.C., following his alleged sexting scandal with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
While he serves as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the 59-year-old star wants to have eyes on her hubby, 71.
"Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position," a source revealed. "So she’s given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else."
When Hines’ representative was asked to comment on the supposed ultimatum, they said: "I have a strict policy to never comment on my client’s personal life."
Hines attended Kennedy’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House, where they stood side by side as President Donald Trump praised RFK Jr. for his "Make America Healthy Again" movement.
"Cheryl’s willing to sacrifice all the glamorous lifestyle to become a political wife, moved to D.C. forthwith, and live in trendy Georgetown, so she can keep a close watch on Bobby," a separate source claimed, referring to her leaving her $6 million Brentwood estate behind.
Nuzzi, 32, who previously worked as New York Magazine’s Washington correspondent, allegedly struck up a relationship with Kennedy while she was reporting on the 2024 campaign.
Their rumored affair ended Nuzzi’s two-year engagement with Politico‘s chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza.
"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," a spokesperson for RFK Jr. insisted in a statement obtained by media newsletter Status.
The outlet spoke to a source to confirm Kennedy Jr. was the "subject" involved in the alleged affair with Nuzzi.
Despite the former presidential candidate denying any sort of romantic relationship with the reporter, Nuzzi continued to double down on her claims, as she told The New York Times that "some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier this year.
Kennedy was caught up in several other cheating rumors, with at least three women claiming they had an affair with the new Secretary of Health and Human Resources last year after meeting him at the Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization he previously headed.
Kennedy’s "lust demons" were documented throughout three of his diaries, which were leaked after his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, took her own life in 2012.
