Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines' Relationship Timeline: From Instant Spark to Sexting Scandal and More

In his interview with The New York Times, Kennedy Jr. said he plotted his and his wife's fake split amid his controversies and political career.

"I saw how it was affecting her life and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me,” said Kennedy Jr. "We wouldn't really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her.”

On the other hand, Hines noted she had not lost her job just because of her husband but revealed, "There was a project I'm involved in where there was a pause for discussion about how his candidacy might affect what we are do."

The Bart Got a Room star later showed her love and support for Kennedy Jr. after he announced his Democratic nomination for president.