Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed After Donald Trump Nominates Him for Secretary of Health and Human Services: 'Making Brain Worms Great Again'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced backlash for his controversial views after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to serve as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.
"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump, 78, wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, November 14.
"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country," his statement continued.
"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy Jr. was initially running for POTUS himself, but he suspended his campaign earlier this year to join forces with Trump.
Over the years, Kennedy Jr. has appeared to promote a number of conspiracy theories, including that Covid-19 may have been "engineered" to "target" certain races, that vaccines can cause autism and that mass shooting may be linked to certain prescription medications.
He is also reportedly considering banning fluoride from drinking water.
Following the announcement of his appointment, critics took to X to slam the polarizing choice.
"This is only reason why RFK Jr is being put in charge of public health in the U.S. — Trump was desperate to get him to drop out and endorse him," political commentator Ron Filipkowski penned. "That’s why American health is in the hands of a kooky conspiracy theorist with a background even worse than [Matt] Gaetz."
In a second post, he wrote, "I think to key to surviving 4 years with RFK Jr as our Health Czar is for nobody to get sick."
In the comments section, one critic quipped, "Making brain worms great again," and another person sarcastically said Trump's choices "just keep getting better and better."
A third person joked, "He will be kicked to curb once Trump realizes RFK Jr. is coming for his McDonald’s and KFC," referring to Kennedy Jr.'s comments on fast food.
Kennedy Jr. recently suggested removing seed oils from fast food and using beef fat to cook French fries instead. Days later, during an appearance on "The Joe Polish Show" podcast, Kennedy Jr. described Trump's diet as "really, like, bad."
"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison," he continued. "You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke. I was with Dana White the other day... He has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never."