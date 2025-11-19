or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Admits His Son Barron, 19, 'Respects His Father More' After Getting to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo at White House

Split photo of Donald Trump, Barron Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump got his son Barron to meet Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House.

Profile Image

Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump officially leveled up in the dad department after his youngest child, Barron Trump, got to meet his soccer hero Cristiano Ronaldo at a White House dinner.

The president of the United States revealed he earned his 19-year-old son bragging rights by setting up a conversation between Barron and Cristiano during an event hosted in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 18.

Image of Donald Trump said Barron 'respects his father' more after getting to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Barron 'respects his father' more after getting to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo — wherever Ronaldo is here — and Barron got to meet him," President Trump, 79, explained while addressing attendees at the White House dinner.

The POTUS admitted, "I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

"So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much, really," he continued.

Source: @cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a dinner at the White House on Tuesday, November 18.

While Cristiano, 40, is a Portuguese soccer star, he became the face of the Saudi Pro League after signing with Al Nassr in 2023.

The legendary professional athlete even referred to bin Salman as his "boss" when speaking to Piers Morgan during an interview earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Wished' to Meet Donald Trump

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Source: @DavidSacks/X

Cristiano Ronaldo attended a White House dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Elsewhere in his chat with the British journalist, Cristiano revealed he was eager to be introduced to President Trump.

"[Donald] is one of the guys that I want to meet. I wish one day [to have that] opportunity," Cristiano confessed. "I wish one day to meet him [and] sit with him because he’s one of the [people] that I really like. I think it can make things happen, and I like people like that."

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to meet Donald Trump earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to meet Donald Trump earlier this month.

Regarding what he wanted to speak to the Republican politician about, the beloved athlete noted: "I wish that the world goes in a [peaceful] way. That’s what I’m looking for, and I will tell him something. Nobody knows this but, maybe one day, if [I] have the opportunity. I’m gonna sit with him and I’m going to tell him that we have something in common and something that we share."

Piers tried pressing Cristiano about what he had "in common" with the president, though the soccer captain refused to say, declaring: "Not in your interview, [but] I will tell him."

Image of Cristiano Ronaldo said he and Donald Trump have a lot 'in common.'
Source: MEGA

Cristiano Ronaldo said he and Donald Trump have 'something in common.'

The British news anchor mentioned how big of a fan Barron is of Cristiano, to which the former Real Madrid player added, "His son can come as well."

"We [can] do a debate. Who is the most famous in the world: me or Donald Trump?" Cristiano quipped. "I think worldwide, even in that small [country of] Iceland, they know me more. I think in the world, nobody’s more famous than me [in] this generation in 2025. … It’s a good debate. Let’s make that happen."

