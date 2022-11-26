Family GOALs! Ivanka Trump & Her Famous Brood Celebrate Thanksgiving At The World Cup In Qatar

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump seemingly swapped one Thanksgiving football tradition for another this year, celebrating the November holiday alongside her husband, ​​Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, November 24, Trump took to Instagram with several sweet snaps depicting her brood getting into the soccer spirit, cheering on legendary athlete Cristiano Ronaldo, as he led Portugal to victory in their match against Ghana.